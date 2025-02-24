Watch: Indiana HC Mike Woodson gets emotional following big win over rival Purdue

Mike Woodson's Indiana team pulled off an upset win over rival Purdue on Sunday. The then No. 13 Boilermakers visited the unranked Hoosiers and fell 73-58. CBS Sports College Basketball took to X on Monday to share Woodson's emotional postgame interview.

Woodson was just beginning to answer the first question when his players rushed up to hug him while cheering. The seasoned head coach, who announced earlier this month that he will be retiring at the end of the 2024-25 season, cried after stepping away from his team to continue the interview.

"We've been playing pretty good ball, and I just gotta get them over the hump," Woodson said of the win. "We've been in a lot of games that we weren't able to pull through and make it out."

Before Sunday's Big Ten matchup, Indiana had lost six of the previous seven games, including a loss at Purdue on Jan. 31. A dominant second-half performance allowed the Hoosiers to pull off the rivalry win and hopefully get out of this rut.

"We had a good halftime talk and, hey, this is it for a lot of these seniors," Woodson said. "They get one more crack at Purdue."

ESPN's NCAA Bracketology has the Hoosiers in the next four out for March Madness, but Woodson seems hopeful about his team's tournament chances after the big win.

"It was a fun game, and a game that we needed to stay in the hunt," Woodson said.

Mark Woodson's Indiana team's rivalry win

At halftime of Sunday's conference contest, it looked as though Indiana may go 0-2 against Purdue this season. Woodson's squad was outscored 37-25 in the first half, with the Boilermakers going on a 21-4 run to end the half.

However, as Woodson mentioned, his team had a good halftime talk, and the Hoosiers were hot in the second half. They opened the half with a 14-2 run to tie the game and then scored 14 straight points after allowing just one to go up 53-40.

The Boilermakers attempted to battle back from there, but it was too late. Indiana's defense had already done enough damage and Woodson's team won 73-58. It was only the second win in the past eight games for the Hoosiers.

Woodson is on his way out, but Sunday's rivalry win proves he's not done yet. Indiana will aim to stay hot in hopes of securing a tournament bid.

