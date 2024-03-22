WATCH: Insane 2024 March Madness watch party kicks off at Stadium Swim in Las Vegas as fans enjoy Big Dance in style

March Madness season is here, and it is keeping all the sports fans busy around the country. People, especially in Las Vegas, have found ways to enjoy the thrilling games of the NCAA tournament.

The First Round has started, and teams like the Michigan State Spartans and Duquesne are already marched to the Second Round. To witness the teams' exciting matchups, Stadium Swim hosted a fun-filled watch party, which was full of people enjoying drinks while watching the games.

The outrageously popular pool is located at Circa Resort in the Fremont area of Sin City and is well-known for its pools. There is a massive 40-foot display that plays sports, which seems like the perfect place for all sports fans.

Many fans who saw the video wished to watch the NCAA tournament games on the big screen of Stadium Swim.

As per OutKick, some cabanas cost as much as $6000, and a suite at Stadium Swim is selling for $20,000 for Saturday games.

Get to know the fun facts about bracket prediction of March Madness

March Madness has become a highly anticipated annual college tournament. Millions of fans tune in to watch the matches, which provide a high level of entertainment and fun.

Since the games are notorious for being unpredictable, fans fill out brackets each year in an attempt to forecast the outcome of each game.

Over 20 million submissions were made in the 2023 edition (per NCAA), all of which failed to pass the first round after Fairleigh Dickinson defeated Purdue.

According to the NCAA, there's only one in 120.2 billion chances that one can come up with a perfect bracket. If that is not astounding enough, there is only one in 9.2 quintillion chances that one can create a perfect bracket by guessing or flipping a coin.

Although technology and artificial intelligence have improved at an unimaginable speed, there is only a 75% chance that a prediction model will successfully generate a March Madness bracket.

The closest someone has ever come to crafting the perfect bracket was a neuropsychologist, Gregg Nigl, in 2019. He impressively predicted the outcomes of the 49 games.

Were you surprised by these fun facts about March Madness? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.