After committing to Iowa, Chazadi ‘Chit-Chat’ Wright is enjoying the offseason with family. The 5-foot-4 hooper just posted a video on her Instagram stories, which featured some cool dance moves from Wright and her sister.

The duo was seen having a great time in the driveway, doing some freestyle moves.

“POV: best little and big sister duo,” Wright wrote in the inscribed caption of the video.

WATCH: Iowa commit Chazadi ‘Chit-Chat’ Wright shows off cool moves as she declares herself & sister as best duo. Credit: IG/@chit_chat1

Wright was a top prospect at Wesleyan School, which meant she headed to college with a pretty strong resumé. ESPN rated her as a four-star recruit, and by the time she wrapped up her junior year, she had already crossed the 1,000-point mark.

She was a three-year team captain too, helping Wesleyan snag a couple of regional titles along the way. One of those seasons even saw her named Region 7 Class 3A Player of the Year in 2023.

An Atlanta native, Wright decided to stay close to home and picked Georgia Tech for her college career. She had a solid freshman year, appearing in all 33 games and cracking the starting lineup 12 times.

Wright averaged 7.2 points and 2.2 rebounds per game and showed flashes of real scoring ability, hitting double figures 10 times. Her best outing came against Pitt, where she hit four 3-pointers and dropped a season-high 16 points. She shot 37.1% from the field, 32.3% from 3-point range, and 88.6% from the free-throw line throughout the campaign.

However, the guard decided it was time to move on, entering the transfer portal. She eventually landed in Iowa, where she is expected to have a starting role after star guard Lucy Olsen left for the WNBA.

Wright will also be reunited with new Iowa assistant LaSondra Barrett, who also left Georgia Tech after the 2024-25 season.

Iowa head coach Jan Jensen thrilled to sign Chazadi ‘Chit-Chat’ Wright

Wright got a warm welcome from Iowa head coach Jan Jensen, who clearly sees her as a strong addition to the Hawkeyes.

“We are thrilled with the addition of Chit Chat to our team,” Jensen said in the statement following Wright’s signing. “She is a skilled and explosive guard that is relentless on both ends of the floor. She is a great fit in every way, and I can’t wait for our fans to watch her play".

Jensen, who stepped up as Iowa’s head coach in 2024 after serving as the associate head coach for 24 years, has been quick to put her stamp on the program. She led the Hawkeyes to the second round of the NCAA Tournament in her very first year in charge.

