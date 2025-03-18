WATCH: Iowa hoopers Kylie Feuerbach, Hannah Stuelke, Lucy Olsen & more celebrate "Happy Sunday" after Hawkeyes become No. 6 seed

Lucy Olsen, Hannah Stuelke, Kylie Feuerbach and Callie Levin shared their excitement with fans on TikTok after the Iowa Hawkeyes were announced as the No. 6 seed for the 2025 March Madness during Selection Sunday.

Iowa is in the Spokane Regional 4 along with No. 11 Murray State, No. 3 Oklahoma and No. 14 Florida Gulf Coast.

After the broadcast, Kylie Feuerbach posted a TikTok video of herself, Olsen, Stuelke and Levin dancing goofily to 'Suddenly I See' by KT Tunstall.

"Happy Sunday," the caption read.

Since 2020, the Hawkeyes have won the Big Ten Tournament championship thrice and made it to two straight NCAA championship games. Lucy Olsen's first season with the Hawkeyes began with immense pressure as Iowa tried to build a new chapter after the Caitlin Clark glory days.

Although the 2024 regular season was hot and cold for Olsen and Co., they managed to finish with a 22-10 overall record, 10-8 Big Ten. The Hawkeyes will begin their March Madness run on Friday, taking on No. 11 Murray State. They will then face the winner of the Oklahoma-Florida Gulf Coast clash on Monday.

Lucy Olsen comments on Iowa's March Madness preparations

On Monday, Lucy Olsen was interviewed by the media and was questioned about Iowa's game plan for March Madness. When asked if the offense or defense will help the Hawkeyes during this run, Olsen said:

"I think you never know if the ball's going to go in the basket or not. So, you just have to be prepared and play defense all the time. I think they've definitely harped on the defensive part 'cause we've had slow shooting nights and our defense has to take care.

"These teams that we're going to play, they're going to be able to score, so got to just keep playing defense and then our offense will come with that."

Olsen spent three years at Villanova before this season and has led them to the Sweet 16 2023. When asked if this year would be different for her than her time with the Wildcats, she said:

"I think it's definitely different for everyone. Last year they were the top dog, everyone wanted to beat them, they have a little bit of pressure on them. I think this year it's different 'cause we don't have too much pressure, we can just play.

"I think I've been in both spots. But every game I just go out, try to win. It's a basketball game so different but not different."

This year is Iowa's seventh straight NCAA appearance and Lucy Olsen and Co. will hope for a decent run.

