WATCH: Iowa hoopers Kylie Feuerbach, Lucy Olsen & Callie Levin take part in fun 'Price Tag' trend on TikTok

Ahead of the NCAA Tournament, Iowa women's basketball stars Kylie Feuerbach, Lucy Olsen and Callie Levin decided to have fun by participating in the latest TikTok trend. Feuerbach posted a video of the girls partaking in the "Price Tag" trend on Wednesday.

"Why is everybody so serioussssssss @Lucy Olsen, @callie Levin. Exploring the reasons behind the seriousness in today's society. Uncover why people seem more serious lately and what it means for our lives. Dive into this thought-provoking discussion," the post was captioned.

The "Price Tag" trend was inspired by Jessie J’s song, “Price Tag,” featuring B.o.B, which was originally released in 2011 as part of her debut studio album, Who You Are.

Known for its upbeat melody and message about valuing happiness over material wealth, the song was an instant hit, garnering over 900 million views on YouTube.

Fast forward to 2025, the song began to trend again after TikToker 'aidan_buys' uploaded the altered track to TikTok. The track quickly went viral, with millions of posts and it continues to trend today.

Kylie Feurebach, Lucy Olsen, Callie Levin and Iowa cruise past Murray State in NCAA tourney opener

Iowa women's basketball rolled past Murray State in its first March Madness game this season. The sixth-seeded Hawkeyes defeated the 11th-seeded Racers with a dominant 92-57 NCAA Tournament win at Oklahoma's Lloyd Noble Center.

Lucy Olsen scored 12 points and 12 assists to register an NCAA Tournament double-double, while Kylie Feuerbach recorded eight points and three assists.

Callie Levin scored two points, two rebounds and two assists in five minutes of play. However, it was freshman Ava Heiden who marked her NCAA Tournament debut with an outstanding 15 points and seven rebounds from an efficient 7-11 shooting. Iowa shot over 50% from the field and had 12 different players score in the game.

"I'm just really grateful to get this first win, and any time you can survive in advance in any tournament, but when you get to do it in the NCAA (Tournament), it feels special. So, I'm really thankful," Iowa coach Jan Jensen said after the game.

Other outstanding Hawkeye players include Hanna Stuelke, who scored a career-high 15 points on 7-for-11 shooting, despite picking two fouls.

Sydney Affolter scored 11 points and Taylor Stremlow scored 10. Iowa also marked the victory with 28 assists, which set an NCAA Tournament record. The Hawkeyes will now face the third-seeded Oklahoma Sooners in the next round on Monday.

