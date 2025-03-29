Watch: Iowa’s Kylie Feuerbach hilariously roasts herself on TikTok with on-court bloopers

Iowa’s Kylie Feuerbach shared a compilation video of some of her hilarious moments on the court. She posted the clip on her TikTok account, roasting herself for her mistakes.

"Sure do love to take a charge," Feuerbach captioned on Friday.

Feuerbach attempted to draw the charge from different opponents and fell to the ground in some of them.

This season, she has been one of the key players for the No. 6-seeded Hawkeyes (23-11, 10-8 Big Ten). Feuerbach helped her team to the second round of the NCAA Tournament but could not make it to the Sweet 16.

Iowa was defeated 96-62 by the No. 3-seeded Oklahoma Sooners (27-7, 11-5 Southeastern Conference) on Monday. They lost the first half 38-27 and failed to get back into the game in the second half.

Feuerbach was one of the three players from her team who reached double figures in points. She finished with 14 points and six rebounds. Lucy Olsen recorded 20 points and five rebounds, while Hannah Stuelke put up 10 points and four rebounds.

The guard has seen a significant improvement in her game, averaging 25.5 minutes this season. Her scoring average increased to 6.7 points from 2.6 in the previous campaign and she also raised her rebounding and assist numbers to 2.1 and 2.3 per game, up from 1.3 and 0.3 in 2023-24.

Syndication: The Oklahoman - Source: Imagn

Kylie Feuerbach shares her self-care routine

On Friday, Kylie Feuerbach posted a TikTok video of her self-care routine and made a joke about getting "uncontrollably sweaty."

She started by sipping a drink on her way to the nail salon and spa where the attendant scrubbed her feet.

"Uncontrollably sweating as she's tickling my feet," Feuerbach captioned.

Feuerbach then admired her newly manicured nails before taking a trip to the grocery store to get some personal items.

With the Iowa Hawkeyes out of the NCAA Tournament, Feuerbach will be keen on focusing on the offseason and come back energized for next season.

