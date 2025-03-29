WATCH: Iowa's Kylie Feuerbach jokes about getting "uncontrollably sweaty" during self-care routine in latest TikTok

Following the Iowa Hawkeyes’ second-round exit from the NCAA Tournament, guard Kylie Feuerbach is taking time to unwind and recharge. The senior shared a lighthearted TikTok video on Friday, documenting her self-care routine with a humorous touch.

The video began with the 23-year-old Feuerbach sipping a drink on her way to G&G Nail Salon and Spa. In the next clip, she jokingly captioned her pedicure experience:

“Uncontrollably sweating as she’s tickling my feet,” as an attendant scrubbed her feet.

Afterwards, she showcased her freshly manicured nails before shifting scenes to a grocery store run.

The 2024-25 season was a demanding yet good one for Feuerbach and her team. She played 34 games for the Hawkeyes, starting in each of those games.

The guard averaged 25.5 minutes per game and posted career-high numbers. She scored 6.7 points per game, which is up from 2.6 ppg in the previous season. She also posted 2.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, which are significant improvements from her 2023-24 averages of 1.3 rebounds and 0.3 assists.

Now in her third season with the Hawkeyes after transferring from Iowa State in 2021, the Chicago, Illinois, native helped the Hawkeyes secure an eighth-place finish in the Big Ten Conference (10-8). She also helped the team to a good run in the Big Ten Tournament, where they reached the semifinals before narrowly losing 60-59 to Ohio State.

However, the back-to-back national runners-up fell short of another deep tournament run in March Madness, suffering a 62-96 defeat against No. 3 Oklahoma in the second round after a dominant 92-57 first-round victory over No. 11 Murray State.

Feuerbach posted 14 points and 6 rebounds in the loss against the Sooners, an improvement from her 8-point performance against Murray.

Kylie Feuerbach set for 2025-26 return

The guard has opted to return for her final season of eligibility next season and will be spending a fifth year in college.

The guard, who is joint-top for steals (1.3) in the team this season along with Sydney Affolter, has had a great year.

Having an experienced player like her could prove pivotal for the Hawkeyes next season, as they aim to bounce back to make another deep run in the 2025-26 NCAA Tournament.

