WATCH: Iowa's Lucy Olsen makes coach Raina Harmon & Abby Stamp the star in her latest TikTok fun

For her latest video on TikTok, Lucy Olsen's main characters were the Hawkeyes' assistant coaches Raina Harmon and Abby Stamp. The Iowa guard posted the video on Friday where the coaches and Olsen participated in the trend for PARTYNEXTDOOR's song with rapper Drake called, "Spider-man Superman."

One line in the song goes, "This girl took me for Spider-Man (Spider-Man), Superman (Superman, oh)." The TikTok trend with this song is that when each of the superhero's names is mentioned, their iconic pose must be done. For Olsen's video, Harmon and Stamp pulled the Spider-Man pose while the senior guard and one of her teammates flew in and out of the screen like Superman.

Lucy Olsen added "March Madness Vibes" on the video and the post's caption read:

"Finally made this one w the goats."

Lucy Olsen and the Iowa Hawkeyes begin their March Madness run on Saturday went they take on No. 11 Murray State. While previewing the game, Olsen was asked about their opponents and her team's approach for the game.

"I think they’re here for a reason," she said. "Like no random team just makes March Madness. So that’s important to note. They have a 3,000-point scorer on their team. Not a lot of people do that in their career. And, yeah, they play so fast. They just shoot the ball well. And yeah, they’re going to be tough."

Lucy Olsen comments on March Madness expectations for Iowa

Lucy Olsen transferred to Iowa for the 2024-25 season, just as Caitlin Clark departed for the WBNA. Olsen came in with huge expectations after Clark led the Hawkeyes to back-to-back championship games.

Despite the pressure and losing out some key veteran players, Olsen and Iowa worked their way through the regular season for a No. 6 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Commenting on their run during her appearance on the "We Need to Talk" show, Olsen said:

“I don’t think we checked off the championship yet. But yeah, I think that we showed people that we’re still Iowa basketball and we’re still here, so we can make some noise.

“It’s crazy that it’s my last season so I’m trying not to think about it, but at the same time it’s the last chance I get, so I’m just going to try to make the most of it.”

Lucy Olsen is averaging 18.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists. She will be crucial for Iowa's deep run this March Madness.

