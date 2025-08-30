WATCH: Iowa star Jada Gyamfi goes casual before spending the day with teammate Kylie Feuerbach

Iowa women's basketball star Jada Gyamfi shared her look for the hangout before picking up a friend. She also danced to Beyoncé's hit song &quot;Check on It.&quot;The Hawkeye senior donned a white sleeveless top over a pair of blue jean trousers. She completed her casual look with a pair of red shoes, a white purse and a pair of black sunglasses.&quot;Guess who I'm going to pick up,&quot; she captioned the post.View on TikTokGyamfi did not name the person she was going to pick up, but her Hawkeye teammate Kylie Feuerbach did. Feuerbach joined other followers in the comment section to hint that Gyamfi was referring to her.&quot;People know us too well!!!!!!&quot; The Iowa senior guard wrote.Kylie Feuerbach comments on Jada Gyamfi's TikTok post. Image via @jadagyamfiBoth Gyamfi and Feuerbach share a close bond on and off the court. They will return for their senior year, with Feuerbach playing her final season. With Lucy Olsen and Sydney Affolter gone, Iowa will look to Feuerbach and Gyamfi to take on leadership roles for the upcoming season.Jada Gyamfi reflects on playing for Iowa next seasonIowa women's basketball is preparing for the upcoming 2025-26 season, which starts in November. For Jada Gyamfi, the season feels like a final for her.&quot;Everything just feels like a last,&quot; she said via Iowa News. &quot;I can wake up and I'm like, &quot;Oh it's my last. You know, photo dry, break from practice.&quot; You know, my last kids camp that I worked. But it fills me with a lot of gratitude.&quot;Everything I go through, yeah my senior year, I'm looking back and like chill I would have never believed I would have done all this my freshman year. So it makes me very proud, it's crazy.&quot; Gyamfi's time at Iowa has been a challenging one due to limited minutes on the court. She scored only 52 points over her three years with Iowa. The senior has averaged 1.7 points, 0.7 rebounds and 0.4 assists. She gets credited for the positive energy in the locker room.