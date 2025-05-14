WATCH: Iowa star Jada Gyamfi "romanticizes life" while sunbathing with her puppy

Iowa women's basketball star Jada Gyamfi gave fans a sneak peak of how she is enjoying the offseason. Gyamfi was part of the Hawkeyes team that finished 23-11 overall and 10-8 in the Big Ten standings.

On Tuesday, the junior forward posted a TikTok video of herself sunbathing with her puppy, an English springer doodle named Luna.

"Romantisizing life," she captioned the video.

Gyamfi has never hidden her love for animals and has consistently shown it with the ways she treats her doodles and her teammate Kylie Feuerbach's dog named Tobi. She has also been spotted playing with former Hawkeyes teammate and best friend Gabbie Marshall's poodle on social media.

In addition, the Johnston native created an Instagram account for her dog, where she posts cute moments with Luna. The account currently has over 2,000 followers.

Jada Gyamfi to return to Iowa next season

Jada Gyamfi will play one more year of college basketball with Iowa. The Hawkeyes forward made the announcement with an Instagram post on April 7.

"one more time:)," she wrote.

Gyamfi has played three years at Iowa, helping the Hawkeyes to the Big Ten title during the 2023-24 season. However, she endured a difficult 2024-25 season due to limited playing time, averaging 1.7 points, 0.7 rebounds and 0.4 assists on 70.0% shooting in 11 games.

Despite her limited action on the court, Gyamfi remains an intergral part of the Iowa roster due to the energy she brings to the team.

“I think it's just something that has always come naturally to me. I'm a very unserious person,” she said to The Gazette on July 18. “Basketball is my whole life. It's my job. It's the reason I go to school for free.

"It gives me a lot of great luxuries, but I also understand that it's just a game and that's always been my mindset. You’re supposed to have fun. It's a game (and) that's the whole point of it.”

Meanwhile, Gyamfi has also said that she wants to become an elementary teacher. For now, she is expected to be one of the leaders of the Iowa team next season.

