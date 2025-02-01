WATCH: John Calipari gives motivational speech to Arkansas hoopers before highly anticipated game vs. Mark Pope's Kentucky 

Ahead of Arkansas' game against No. 12-ranked Kentucky on Saturday, John Calipari shared words of encouragement with his Arkansas players. The legendary coach delivered a message centered on fearlessness, courage and perseverance.

"But it is you're fearless with nothing to lose," Calipari said. "You go out, the courage is holding out for three minutes till you see the light."

Calipari's speech touched on the essence of resilience in sports. He acknowledged the closeness of past games and the frustration of falling short, but urged the player to seize the moment.

"You gotta go get some games,” Calipari said. “We’re close, we gotta burst through,” pointing to the opportunity to make a statement against a high-profile opponent."

Trending

Expand Tweet

The timing of the speech could not be more significant. Arkansas is looking to turn a corner against a ranked Kentucky team after one win in seven games. Calipari’s words reflect his philosophy as a coach and motivator.

John Calipari anticipates 'rush of emotions' ahead of Kentucky return

As John Calipari prepares to return to Rupp Arena for the first time since leaving Kentucky, he’s focused on the game but admitted the occasion will stir strong emotions. Now the coach of Arkansas, Calipari faces his former team in a highly anticipated SEC matchup on Saturday.

Speaking with ESPN, Calipari acknowledged uncertainty about how Kentucky fans will receive him.

“The fans should be able to do what they want,” Calipari said. “If they want to boo, if they want to cheer, I get it. It’s a big game for the fans. They’re thinking, ‘We’ve got to crush Cal and Arkansas.’”

Despite the noise, Calipari’s focus remained squarely on the game.

“My attention will be on the court and my kids. How do I keep them going?”

This game marks Calipari’s return to Rupp Arena after a remarkable 15-year tenure with the Wildcats. His time in Lexington included a national championship in 2012, four Final Four appearances, and multiple Elite Eight finishes. While the accolades are notable, John Calipari says it’s the relationships he built that resonate most.

“When you spend 15 years gathering friends, support, and goodwill for the program, you don’t forget that,” Calipari said. “Most of my friends grew up here."

"They’re Kentucky fans. I just hope they wear red socks tomorrow. You don’t erase that. Those years meant everything to me, but it was time to move on.”

Now leading Arkansas, Calipari faces the challenge of rebuilding a program. The Razorbacks hold a 12-8 record, with just one SEC win, compared to Kentucky’s 15-5 record under new coach Mark Pope. Calipari admitted the transition hasn’t been smooth but emphasized that lessons from his time at Kentucky are helping him navigate the struggles.

“You learn at Kentucky that winning matters, and the fans are engaged,” John Calipari said. “You can’t coach scared if you want to win. I’m carrying that lesson with me now.”

As game time approaches, John Calipari is bracing for a wave of emotions, especially during the pregame moments.

“This was 15 years of my life,” Calipari said (per On3). “It wasn’t just basketball; Ellen [his wife] and I gave everything to this place. There’s no way around the emotions of that.”

While the Razorbacks face an uphill battle, Calipari is ready for the challenge, both on and off the court.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here