WATCH: JuJu Watkins' close attempt to dunk during practice with Bronny James gets resurfaced

A resurfaced video of USC Trojans star JuJu Watkins attempting a dunk during a practice session with Bronny James has recently gained traction online.

Posted on Instagram by @overtimewbb profile

"Watch, she’s going to casually dunk one game 😭🤞🏽 @jujubballin (via @hometeamhoops)."

Although the attempt was not a clean dunk, Watkins showcased her potential to execute the move. With further development, she could join the exclusive group of female basketball players who have successfully dunked in a game.

Historically, Brittney Griner, who played for Baylor from 2009 to 2013, holds the record for the most dunks in NCAA women’s basketball history with 18.

More recently, South Carolina's Ashlyn Watkins delivered a powerful one-handed slam against TCU a couple of months ago.

While JuJu Watkins is yet to record an in-game dunk, she remains one of the standout performers in women’s college basketball, consistently demonstrating her skill and athleticism.

JuJu Watkins named on the Sullivan Award semifinalist list

Watkins has made it to the semifinal list of the Sullivan Award, which recognizes top amateur athletes across college, Olympic and professional levels.

The USC guard is not the only female basketball player on the list, with UConn’s Paige Bueckers also in the 39-person group.

It is a great reward for the Trojan star, who continues to shine after her stellar freshman campaign.

NCAA Womens Basketball: UCLA at Southern California - Source: Imagn

Watkins is currently averaging 24.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 42.9% from the field.

She is also the Big Ten’s leading scorer, and her performances are a major reason for the USC's solid campaign.

Watkins has led the Trojans to an impressive 23-2 record in 25 games, and she is the reason several observers believe that the California side will go far in the NCAA tournament.

Performing excellently and earning awards is nothing alien for Watkins, who earned First-Team All-American honors in her debut season.

The guard scored 17 points as USC defeated Washington 69-64 in their last game on Monday, to take their winning streak to four. She will hope to help extend this run to five matches when they take on the Michigan State Spartans at Galen Center on Thursday.

