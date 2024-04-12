WATCH: Kamilla Cardoso channels Kanye West swagger to celebrate South Carolina's national championship victory

Kamilla Cardoso and Dawn Staley led the South Carolina Gamecocks to a thrilling national championship win against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Since then, the team's star center has been making various appearances at events to talk about her impressive win against the Hawkeyes.

One of the best moments from the game came when the Brazilian star player celebrated the victory of her team. The 22-year-old uploaded a TikTok where she was seen lip-syncing to Kanye West's Grammy acceptance speech for the Rap Album of the Year award.

"Everybody wanted to know what I would do if I didn't win. I guess we'll never know."

Kamilla Cardoso gave a post-game interview after securing a big win against Iowa. She reflected on the win and said it was the best decision for her to transfer from Syracuse in 2022.

"I just made the best decision of my life coming here to South Carolina and play for the best coach in the nation, the best team," Cardoso said.

Expand Tweet

Kamilla Cardoso brushes off questions regarding Dawn Staley's transgender comments

The women's NCAA tournament's Final Four took an unexpected twist during the pre-game press conference for the national championship when Dawn Staley was questioned about transgender rights and whether individuals designated as "biological males" should participate in women's collegiate basketball.

"I'm of the opinion that if you're a woman, you should play," Staley said (h/t ESPN). "If you consider yourself a woman and you want to play sports, or vice versa, you should be able to play."

Expand Tweet

Staley's comments elicited criticism from the world of college sports. Many of them believed that the participation of trans women in women's sports can be a controversial move. That is because of the inherent biological advantage an athlete may possess because of undergoing puberty.

Per Fox News, Kamilla Cardoso was asked about her opinion on her head coach's comment in a celebratory event at South Carolina's Raising Cane. Instead of answering the question, the star player seemingly brought the attention back to the celebration.

"Just enjoy the moment, have fun, just stay together, just have fun," Cardoso said.

The Fox News report also noted that when asked about Cardoso's thoughts again, they were told she may not be "available to respond."