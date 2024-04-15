WATCH: Kentucky HC Mark Pope's family can't contain their excitement as fans gift Taylor Swift bracelets

Mark Pope has just taken over as the Kentucky men’s basketball head coach and the fans already showed their love for the family. A video has gone viral on social media showing the Wildcats fans giving the Pope family some Taylor Swift bracelets. His daughters can be seen jumping with excitement on getting the gifts as their father looked on.

Pope became the Wildcats head coach after John Calipari stepped down from the helm to try his luck in Arkansas. Lexington is hoping for a resurgence in the team's fortunes after underperforming in the past few years. And the fans had the best way to welcome the new boss who might just take them to where they think they belong.

Here is the video of the new Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball head coach Mark Pope’s family getting Taylor Swift bracelets from adoring fans.

“#BBN made Taylor Swift friendship bracelets for the Pope family. Also they flew to Lexington on the 13th,” UK Sports Network host Michelle Knezovic wrote while sharing the video on X.

Expand Tweet

Pope has four daughters with wife Lee Anne. They are 17-year-old Ella, 15-year-old Avery, 13-year-old Layla and 10-year-old Shay. They looked really excited on getting the bracelets.

Friendship bracelets are big among the fans of the 14-time Grammy winning pop star. Every fan who attends a Swift concert gets to wear one, signaling the kinship among them. Giving someone those bracelets is also a sign of welcoming them into the family.

Mark Pope once talked about his wife’s role in making him a good coach

Before getting the job at Kentucky, Mark Pope helmed the BYU Cougars basketball program for half-a-decade. During his stint there, he once shared some tidbits about the role of his wife Lee Anne in making him a better coach. He even went on to claim that she sometimes saw something in the players even before he could spot that.

“She’s so locked in with our guys. In some ways, she can see some things in them before I can see them. She sneaks into practice and watches from a distance. She’s really observant,” he told Deseret News in 2020.

Jaxson Robinson #2 of the BYU Cougars shoots a free throw as head coach Mark Pope watches during practice.

Pope called his wife his best coach at being observant of the bench during the games. That may just help him bring the best out of his new Kentucky squad next season.

Poll : Can Mark Pope guide Kentucky back to basketball glory? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback