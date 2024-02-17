Kentucky Wildcats players reckon Reed Sheppard is the smoothest among them, at least when it comes to romantic endeavors.

Some of his teammates were recently asked about what constitutes the perfect date and who's more capable of pulling it off, in an interview with BBN Tonight. Here's the video:

Most players replied that Reed Sheppard is the most likely candidate to be able to pull the perfect date. Among those interviewed by BBN's Maggie Davis were Brennan Canada, Tre Mitchell, Robert Dillingham, Joey Hart, Aaron Bradshaw and Antonio Reeves.

They reckon that his long relationship with his girlfriend Brailey Dizney is proof of his success as a partner and a romantic. It's been reported by several outlets that the pair of London, Kentucky, natives have been dating for over three years now.

Reed Sheppard and Brailey Dizney celebrate Valentine's Day

It seems that Dizney's idea of a perfect date is to go out shopping. She revealed as much with her pre-Valentine's Day story hinting at the couple's plans for the lovers' holiday. The picture showed Reed Sheppard in simple clothing, with a big jacket and some Kentucky Wildcats pajama trousers walking alongside a basketball court. She added the following commentary:

"We going shopping tmr.."

Whether this was a reveal of her perfect date idea or a jab at Sheppard's clothing choices, was left to the interpretation of the viewer.

Expand Tweet

Reed Sheppard potential 2024 NBA draftee?

Despite only being in his debut freshman season, several experts have already touted Sheppard as a potential prospect for the 2024 NBA Draft. CBS Sports recently picked him as a potential top-10 selection in this year's edition of the draft.

He has also cashed in the new NIL revolution, getting a value of $161 thousand in deals. This ranks him 58th in On3's NIL rankings, which is impressive for a freshman with just 85 thousand across all his social media channels.

Although his current numbers aren't astonishing by any measure, experts have highlighted Sheppard's ability to influence the game from several angles. At the moment, Reed Sheppard is averaging 12.4 points, 4.2 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game with the Kentucky Wildcats. His field goal percentage stands at 52.9%.

He has been key to helping the Wildcats retain their ranked status throughout the season.