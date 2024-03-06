WATCH: Kim Mulkey receives customized "LSU" sneakers made from Tigers' 2023 national title game souvenirs

Kim Mulkey is among the most revered women's college basketball coaches in the nation. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer won her fourth national title as a head coach and seventh overall last season. Michael Anderson of Boot Up Customs recently shared footage of him presenting the LSU Tigers head coach with customized sneakers that were made with souvenirs from the 2023 title game.

In the video, Anderson stated:

"I know you've collected a lot of trophies over the years, but with this, we've got something a little bit different. So, it's a pair of custom sneakers, but it's not just the shoes. It's actually a little bit of a piece of sports history. So, I got one of the game balls from the championship. These two panels here are the game balls, so I painted it white."

He continued:

"The Nike swooshes are the game ball painted gold and then these are the game ball as well. So, I cut them all up and stitched them on the shoe. One more little thing, we also have a piece of the net. So I wanted to have you cut it one more time and then I'm going to tie it on the bottom of the laces. So, just another reminder of the unbelievable season, and just how special it was."

Check out Michael Anderson gifting Kim Mulkey the customized sneakers below:

Mulkey received the gift as she prepares to lead the Tigers into the SEC women's basketball tournament. It remains to be seen if she will wear the shoes at any point during the conference tournament or NCAA Tournament.

How has Kim Mulkey performed in her coaching career?

Kim Mulkey spent her playing career as a member of the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters from 1980-1984, winning an AIAW title in 1981 and the inaugural NCAA title the following season. She represented the United States at the 1984 Olympics, winning a gold medal.

As there was no WNBA until 1997, Mulkey joined the Lady Techsters' coaching staff as an assistant coach. She was promoted to associate head coach in 1996 and remained in the role for four seasons. During her 15 seasons as an assistant coach, the program went 430-68, winning the NCAA title in 1988.

Mulkey received her first head coaching job ahead of the 2000-01 season, taking over as head coach of the Baylor Bears, who had never made the NCAA Tournament in program history. She immediately turned things around, reaching the tournament in her first season on the job and in 20 of her 21 seasons.

Mulkey won three national titles at Baylor, leading them to a 632-104 record. Following the 2020-21 season, she left the Bears to accept the same position with the LSU Tigers. They have gone 86-12 record during Kim Mulkey's three-year tenure, reaching the NCAA Tournament in both of her seasons and winning the 2023 national title. It marked the first national championship in program history.