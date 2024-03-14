WATCH: KJ Adams Jr mesmerized Kansas fans with two-hand slam against Cincinnati in Big 12 tournament

With March Madness fast approaching, Conference Tournaments are in full swing and are seeing some incredible action. That trend continued in the Big-12 Championship's 2nd round matchup between Kansas and Cincinnati.

Early on in the matchup, KJ Adams Jr., star for the 6th-seeded Kansas team soared through the skies for an emphatic dunk over Cincinnati. He pounced on the ball following a block by a Bearcats player.

The move set the tone for the matchup quickly. While Kansas, at 22-9, has a better record than the 19-13 Cincinnati, their regular season saw a similar result too, as Kansas lost 74-69.

One of the cornerstones for the Jayhawks, KJ Adams Jr. wasn't firing on all cylinders in that encounter, finishing with just 11 points.

For the season, the 6'7" forward out of Austin, Texas, is averaging just a tick over 12 points, alongside 4.5 rebounds. However, his real impact comes in the form of momentum-setting plays like the one to begin this matchup.

Kansas defeated by Cincinnati despite KJ Adams Jr.'s dominant start

On the clip that the Kansas Men's Basketball posted of the dunk, the immediate response came in the form of a Dwight Schute meme from The Office.

A Kansas fan was quick to use the moment as a sign of things to come, hoping his team would "run they a** out the gym."

While his stats might not reflect it, fans of the team know the impact that Adams brings to the squad. One fan was quick to point towards his intangible impact.

"KJ Adams is the heart and soul of our team."

However, despite his best efforts, as he came close to a career-high in points, Adams' efforts weren't enough. Eventually, Cincinnati clicked on all cylinders, willing their way to a dominant 72-52 victory.

An injury early in the second half forced KJ to miss some time during the contest. That momentum swing could have been the deciding factor as a one-score game ballooned to a 20-point loss.

With the upset over Kansas, the Cincinnati Bearcats are on the way to the quarterfinals, where they will face the Baylor Bears.