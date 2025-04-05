WATCH: KK Arnold & Aaliyah Edwards break out their old dance as Paige Bueckers & Jana El Alfy hit insane half-court shots

The UConn Huskies, led by Paige Bueckers, played against the No. 1 seed UCLA Bruins on Friday in the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The Huskies posted a video on Instagram capturing the pregame practice with the players.

Ad

In the video, Bueckers was practicing her half-court shots with Jana El Alfy. They both made the shot in the first take and immediately began celebrating with former UConn player, Aaliyah Edwards, who was in Tampa for the game and was also present for the practice.

Later, sophomore KK Arnold also joined Edwards, and they broke out in their signature dance move.

Watch the video below.

Ad

Trending

Aaliyah Edwards played for the Huskies from 2020 to 2024. She was a part of three Final Four runs and one championship game in 2022. Edwards was selected No. 6 by the Washington Mystics in the 2024 WNBA draft.

Paige Bueckers and UConn book their championship game spot

Paige Bueckers' UConn defeated UCLA 85-51 and advanced to the final game in the 2025 March Madness where the Huskies will face No. 1 seed South Carolina. Bueckers had an off-night as she finished with 16 points and three steals.

Ad

Sarah Strong was the star of the night as she led with 22 points and eight rebounds. Azzi Fudd was the only other double-digit scorer as she finished with 19 points. Jana El Alfy had six points, eight rebounds and four steals.

During her postgame chat with ESPN, Paige Bueckers commented on Sunday's clash against the Gamecocks.

“Yeah, at this point, anything you did prior to the season means nothing,” she said. “The record is 0-0 and the teams are trying to go 1-0 in this final game. We have 40 minutes to give everything we have in our entire souls and bodies."

Ad

This is Bueckers' final shot at winning the championship. It is also a revenge game as the Huskies lost their only NCAA championship game to South Carolina in 2022. UConn has an edge, having won against the Gamecocks during the regular season.

The Huskies' last championship came in 2016, which also marked the end of the iconic four-peat led by Breanna Stewart.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ruth John S Ruth is a College Sports writer at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience reporting for multiple publications. Ruth values thorough research while reporting and leaves nothing for assumption, emphasizing the ethics needed to write about the human aspect of a player. She is an expert in profiling and giving fans a peek into their favorite players outside of the sport.



Ruth has reported for The Covai Mail and worked for Anandha Vikatan as a press correspondent. She has a master's degree in English, which influenced her journey into writing, and her love for sports was mainly due to watching it while growing up. Ruth enjoys college sports as much as the NBA and NFL because of the dedicated fan-following college programs have.



The South Carolina Gamecocks are her favorite college program, and she considers them the definition of rising from the ashes. Their coach, Dawn Staley, is Ruth’s favorite coach of all time because of how she built the culture in the program and the camaraderie in her squad. Jared McCain and Angel Reese are her favorite players for being unapologetically themselves. Ruth also admires Caitlin Clark for being one of the best and yet staying humble and holding herself high.



Ruth likes to watch interior design shows on Netflix or travel vlogs on YouTube when not reporting. Her favorite College Sports moment of all time was when Angel Reese blocked a shot with an untied shoe in her hand. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here