WATCH: LSU forward Angel Reese announces NIL deal with $125 billion worth Goldman Sachs

LSU Tigers forward Angel Reese continues to expand her name, image and likeness (NIL) portfolio. She recently partnered with Goldman Sachs' One Million Black Women initiative.

She shared an advertisement featuring her collaboration with the investment banking giant on X.

The national TV ad opens with Reese highlighting the traits she inherited from her mother. She then addresses the stark reality that only a small percentage of Black women are adequately represented by Washington policymakers.

I’m teaming up with @goldmansachs One Million Black Women to ask Washington policymakers to listen to and learn from Black women. Congress, the ball is in your court! #OneMillionBlackWomen," Reese tweeted.

As a prominent figure in the NIL realm, this advocacy-focused deal marks a significant milestone for Reese. The ad will be showcased on ESPN and connected TV platforms during the Elite Eight and Final Four games of March Madness.

“I owe so much to my mom. She instilled in me my confidence, work ethic and my commitment to my community. It’s clear that from her generation to today, Black women are still facing challenges,” Reese said per Goldman Sachs.

“But I believe change is possible. I’m proud to be teaming up with Goldman Sachs One Million Black Women to make sure the voices of Black women in my community and across the country are heard.”

What is Goldman Sachs' One Million Black Women initiative?

Collaborating with Black women-led organizations, financial institutions and other partners, Goldman Sachs has made a groundbreaking commitment.

Over the next decade, the $125 billion-worth firm (per Stock Analysis) has pledged $10 billion in direct investment capital and $100 million in philanthropic capital. It wants to address the intersectional gender and racial biases that have disproportionately impacted Black women for generations.

The One Million Black Women initiative seeks to positively impact the lives of at least one million Black women by 2030.

Angel Reese, LSU brace for March Madness journey after Selection Sunday

The NCAA Tournament has arrived, and the LSU Tigers have secured the third seed in this year's bracket. They have set the stage for an exhilarating March Madness journey.

In the opening round, Angel Reese and Co. will face 14-seeded Rice at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Friday at 3 p.m.

A victory in this matchup will propel the Tigers into the next round. There, they'll take on the winner of the clash between sixth-seeded Louisville and 11th-seeded Middle Tennessee State.

The Tigers approach the tournament with momentum, concluding their regular season on an impressive eight-game win streak.

Their success extended into the SEC Tournament, where they won over Auburn and Ole Miss. It was before they lost to South Carolina in a hard-fought 7-point loss, which snapped their 10-game winning streak.