WATCH: LSU hooper Last-Tear Poa shares ecstatic locker room scenes after Tigers punch ticket to Elite Eight

LSU hooper Last-Tear Poa and her teammates celebrated their team's victory over the NC State Wolfpack on Friday, which helped them secure a ticket to the Elite Eight stage of the NCAA Tournament. The basketball star shared the team's celebration on her Instagram story with the caption:

"Elite 8 bby."

Last-Tear Poa and LSU Tigers players celebrating in the locker room (Credit: Instagram/@lasttear_poa11)

In the video, Poa and other LSU players were seen dancing to the song Cut it in the locker room after the game. The players celebrated after guiding the No.3 seed LSU Tigers (31-5) to an 80-73 victory over the No. 2 seed NC State Wolfpack in the Sweet 16 on Friday. The Tigers had a difficult first half and trailed by 4 points after the second quarter. They fought back to win the game.

Last-Tear Poa played limited minutes against the Wolfpack. The guard was able to make one assist and one block in five minutes of action. Aneesah Morrow was the leading scorer in the game with 30 points and also added 19 rebounds. Sa'Myah Smith had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Mikaylah Williams tallied 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Last-Tear Poa's impact on the team hailed by Kim Mulkey

Coach Kim Mulkey has heaped praise on guard Last-Tear Poa, referring to her as one of the team's "quarterbacks".

"You can not win in any sport without a quarterback, and I thought Shay (Shayeann Day-Wilson) was outstanding," Mulkey said on ESPN. "I thought (Last-Tear) Poa and Shay were outstanding the whole time this weekend. And all they've got to do is run the show. I'm not going to ask them to do too much. You've got to lean around you. Just run the show for us."

"As I tell the point guards, you've got elite wing players," Mulkey said while speaking about the two players. "All you've got to do is get them the ball, make them look good. They executed what we needed them to execute, and I was proud of both of them."

The LSU Tigers have a tough matchup on Sunday as they face the No. 1 seed UCLA Bruins in the Elite Eight at the Spokane Arena in a bid to make it to the Final Four.

