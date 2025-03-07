WATCH: LSU's Flau'jae Johnson, Mikayla Williams and more cause blunders while reading scripts as part of fun NIL collab

LSU Tigers women's basketball team had fun off the court during a collaboration video with Louisiana personal injury and accident law firm Get Gordon.However, the bloopers video released shows it wasn't all smooth.

Ad

As part of the name, image and likeness (NIL) deal, Tigers stars, including Flau'jae Johnson and Mikayla Williams are required to make promotional videos for the brands they are associated with, and one such was made for Get Gordon.

However, in the bloopers video posted on Get Gordon’s Instagram account, fans were made to how the stars struggled to read the scripts, with the four players involved: Aalyah Del Rosario, Kailyn Gilbert, Johnson and Williams, all struggling with tongue-twisting phrases and forgetting their lines.

Ad

Trending

Ad

LSU has gained significant attention in the NIL era, especially in women’s sports. One of the school’s biggest stars, Angel Reese, secured many NIL deals during and after LSU women’s basketball won its first national championship.

Johnson has also seen her NIL value increase, as she now ranks just outside the top spot in On3’s updated Women’s NIL 100 rankings.

Flau'jae Johnson has partnered with several major brands, including JanSport, The Athlete’s Foot, Tinder, Bazooka, Apple Cash and JBL Audio. She has also accepted equity with Unrivaled. In addition to being a top college basketball player, she has successfully built a career as a rapper.

Ad

LSU set to tipoff postseason against Florida Gators

No. 3 seed LSU will play their first game in the SEC Tournament against No. 11 seed Florida in the quarterfinals on Friday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, in Greenville, South Carolina.

The Tigers tied a program record with 27 regular-season wins to receive a double-bye in the SEC Tournament for the fourth consecutive year.

The team reached the semifinals in each of the past two years and aims to play in the SEC Championship game for the second season in a row, after losing the title to South Carolina last time.

However, they will have to make do without star guard Flau'jae Johnson, who is healing from a shin inflammation and aims to return in time for the NCAA Tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here