WATCH: LSU’s Last-Tear Poa “iced” out in diamonds before Murray State game

Last-Tear Poa and the LSU Tigers are hosting Murray State on Friday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. In preparation for the game, the senior guard showed off her diamond necklace on her Instagram story, with the caption:

"(The GLD Shop) Iced me out 💎."

The GLD Shop is a Miami-based jewelry brand that specializes in custom designs. Some of their celebrity collaborations include ASAP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa and Trippie Redd, as well as athletes like Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Durant and Paul Pogba. The brand also has partnerships with the NBA and NFL for collaborations with their athletes.

Last-Tear Poa is in her third season with the Tigers. Last season, she averaged 4.9 points, 1.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.1 steals in 20.1 minutes per game. This was a slight improvement from her sophomore season when she averaged 3.4 points and 1.2 assists in 12.5 minutes per contest.

LSU coach Kim Mulkey updates on Last-Tear Poa's return to court

Last-Tear Poa is yet to see minutes on the court as she missed all three Tigers tip-offs and the two exhibition games last month. After the match-up against Charleston Southern earlier this week, coach Kim Mulkey provided an update about Poa's potential return.

"Poa will be back on the practice floor tomorrow," Mulkey said. "I don't know when that I will play her but it's time for her to be back on the practice floor."

The Tigers have not revealed the reason behind Last-Tear Poa's absence. On Oct. 24, after she missed the first pre-season game, coach Mulkey revealed that the guard was "taking care of business off the floor."

A week later, reports emerged that Poa was involved in a lawsuit against the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. On3 reported that the decision was made after the guard's P-1A Athlete application was denied "citing that her future events are not internationally recognized." The Advertiser reported that the absence in the first game was unrelated to the lawsuit.

Poa, a Melbourne, Australia native has been playing in the United States on a F-1 student visa. This prohibits her, and the 12% of international players in Division I, from participating in the usual Name, Likeness, Image deals that her teammates sign to earn their way through college.

While the Tigers wait for Last-Tear Poa's return, they will try to continue their winning streak this season.

