WATCH: LSU's Last-Tear Poa learns sign language from a fan in heartfelt snippet

In a heartwarming video shared by Overtime, LSU Tigers guard Last-Tear Poa was seen learning sign language from a fan on a basketball court. The girl, wearing an LSU T-shirt, looked at Poa with a smile as the guard signed "great work" to her.

"She learned how to say the girl’s name and “great work” ❤️ @lasttear_poa11 @lsuwbkb," the caption read.

Watch the video here:

Poa replied to the post:

"Thank you OT ❤️❤️🙏🏽"

In her junior season, Poa averaged 4.9 points, 1.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists, shooting 42.1% from the floor, while starting in 10 games. She scored her career-high 14 points against Auburn in the SEC Tournament.

While she has not been able to contribute much to the scoreboard for the Tigers following her year at Northwest Florida State College, Poa has played a role in other aspects of the game. In the upcoming season, she is expected to take on a bigger role along with Flau'jae Johnson, Aneesah Morrow and Mikaylah Williams.

LSU's chances of winning a championship again in the upcoming season

The Tigers' 2024 season came to an end with a brutal loss to Iowa in the Elite Eight. Since then, LSU's roster has seen some changes. Angel Reese has transitioned to the WNBA, while guard Hailey Van Lith has entered the transfer portal once again.

Shayeann Day-Wilson from Miami, Kailyn Gilbert from Arizona and Mjracle Sheppard from Mississippi State have all been added to the portal for this season. Jersey Wolfenbarger signed last year but sat out the season after two years at Arkansas.

After winning the championship in 2023, the Tigers' disappointing attempt at defending the title has fans hoping for something better next season. And it looks like coach Kim Mulkey is prepping her team for that. In an interview with Yahoo Sports, Mulkey said:

“I’m a coach who’s going to keep you on your toes. I demand excellence, and don’t take no for an answer. If ‘no’ is gonna be your answer, I’m gonna say, ‘Tell me how and why and let’s figure out how to say 'yes.'

"I always believe there’s a way to do things. It’s easy and simple to say 'no'; I want somebody to say, ‘Hey that’s a great idea. Let’s figure out how to do that even if we’ve never done that before'.”

What are your predictions for the Tigers' 2024-25 season? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

