WATCH: LSU's Last-Tear Poa shows crazy locker room scene as Flau'jae Johnson & teammates rave over YoungBoy's music

Flau'jae Johnson, Last-Tear Poa and the LSU Tigers had a lot to celebrate after their first-round win in the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Saturday. The No. 3 Tiger defeated the No. 14 San Diego State Aztecs 103-48 to secure their spot for the second-round game on Monday.

On Sunday, senior guard Poa shared a glimpse into her team's locker room celebrations via Instagram story. Flau'jae Johnson is seen busting big moves and dancing goofily to YoungBoy NBA blasting loud on the speakers. Mikaylah Williams was holding up her shoes and dancing as other players also joined in.

"This what YB does to us," Poa wrote on the video.

After a great start to the 2024-25 season, the LSU Tigers struggled towards the end, especially against ranked teams. After exiting the SEC Tournament in the semi-finals, Flau'jae Johnson and her team were fired up to take over the March Madness.

After winning the NCAA championship in 2023, LSU advanced to the Elite Eight last season. They hope to go all the way through to the end this time around.

Flau'jae Johnson makes a healthy return in time for LSU

Flau'jae Johnson was not available for the SEC Tournament as LSU coach Kim Mulkey chose to rest her. The guard was struggling with shin inflammation and was in rehabilitation, working on her timely return for March Madness.

Johnson shined, leading the team with 22 points, four steals and two blocks.

"I told myself when I came back that I wanted to be the energy for the team," she said (via ESPN). "I know that's what we needed."

Aneesah Morrow's double-double run continued as she finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Mikaylah Williams has 13 points and five rebounds. Talking about her team's efforts during the postgame presser, coach Kim Mulkey said:

"I think your word, unselfish, is pretty spot-on. And I said that to them in a timeout. We had a lot of ball reversal; we shared the ball. I thought that everybody was excited; everybody was excited for each other. And when everybody gets to play, and contribute, they all go home feeling good."

The Tigers will now shift their focus on Monday when they face No. 6 seed Florida State at 6 pm at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge. LSU has a 80.6% chance of winning, according to ESPN Analytics.

