Watch: LSU star Angel Reese vibing on "stop bringing up the past" as her latest TikTok video goes viral

Angel Reese, the Bayou Barbie, doesn't fail to surprise her fans with her social media posts every now and then. Reese posts constantly on her Instagram, X, and TikTok. Ever since her rise in popularity, Reese has not only been one of the most popular college basketball athletes but also a celebrity.

Recently, Reese and her boyfriend, Cam'Ron Fletcher went on a trip to Jamaica, and both shared pictures from their vacation. Now back, Angel posted a video on her TikTok, showing off her new outfit. The video, which was captioned, "stop bringing up the past😘", received a lot of attention from her fans.

This is just one of her many videos that grabbed a lot of attention from all over the internet. Being the most popular women's college basketball player, Angel has garnered an exceptional following in a matter of months. While it all started when Reese led the LSU Tigers to their first national title back in April, the Bayou Barbie continues to make big moves off the court.

Angel Reese calls for WNBA's expansion

The WNBA consists of 12 teams so far, which translates to roughly 144 players. Whereas the draft includes a total of 36 picks, which are divided into three groups. Clearly, there are not many opportunities for more players to have a shot. Angel Reese, in a recent cover story with Harper's Bazaar, wished for more teams in the WNBA.

"I hope that there will be more teams so that everybody has an opportunity because there are so many great players and they currently only have 144 in the league. I want the WNBA to grow," said Reese.

Whether the league will expand in the future or not depends on the management and fans turning up to watch games. Angel Reese and other players like Caitlin Clark are the most anticipated to step foot on the hardwood. Their awaited entry in the WNBA does seem to overshadow other talented ballers who might also have a great chance to play in the league.

There are 30 teams in the NBA currently, with talks about a minor expansion still in play. There are already nearly 500 players in the NBA, and adding a couple more teams will increase the number, both in strength and monetary figures.

Such a big move will eventually be a reality in the WNBA, though it will take time. Regardless, Angel Reese shared a reasonable long-term plan for the league, which would increase the opportunities as well as the league's popularity.