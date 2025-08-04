WATCH: LSU star Flau'jae Johnson channels her inner coach while putting little brothers through football drills

Flau'jae Johnson is set to begin her senior year at the LSU Tigers next season. In the offseason, the 5-foot-10 guard gave football coaching to her little brothers in the backyard. In a video posted on Instagram by Johnson's stepfather, Ameen Brooks, the guard was instructing her brothers through a training drill.The video, posted on Sunday, saw Johnson motivating her brothers as they ran through the course.&quot;Flaujae training her brothers doing football drills in the yard. @❤️🙏🏼🔥 #brooksbunch #itsasituation,&quot; the post was captioned. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJohnson's mother, Kia Brooks, beamed with pride at the WNBA All-Star Weekend Meet &amp; Greet, where Johnson posed with the fans and signed autographs. Kia shared a wholesome post on Instagram on July 21, showing Johnson staying past her stipulated time to spend time with the fans. Kia wrote:&quot;@flaujae killed it at the @wnba All-Star weekend Meet &amp; Greet with @dickssportinggoods 🤩 But what really stood out was her willingness to stay and meet every fan, even after her time was up.&quot;&quot;That's the kind of commitment to her fans that makes me proud to be her #1 supporter and mom,&quot; Kia added. &quot;It’s beautiful to see that she genuinely cares.See the love knowing she’s not in the league yet is beautiful. 🙏🏾❤️.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn her junior year, Flau'jae Johnson averaged 18.6 points on 46.8% shooting, including 38.3% from the 3-point line and 81.0% from the charity stripe.She also grabbed 5.6 rebounds, dished out 2.5 assists, stole the ball 1.7 times and recorded 0.9 blocks in 31.6 minutes per game in 34 games. In LSU's 107-100 win against the Oklahoma Sooners on Jan. 31, the guard had 25 points, five rebounds and five assists.She also secured her first gold medal for Team USA at the FIBA Women's AmeriCup in Chile. The team defeated Brazil in the finals, 92-84.Flau'jae Johnson shows off her freestyle rap skills in front of Shannon SharpeFlau'jae Johnson appeared on the &quot;Club Shay Shay&quot; podcast hosted by NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe on July 17. While they spoke about plenty of topics, Johnson also rapped a freestyle verse.She talked about her song with American rapper Lil Wayne and backed herself in a rap battle against Damian Lillard, LiAngelo Ball, Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant.&quot;Line them up,&quot; Johnson said. &quot;RIP Kobe, but line them up. But outrap me? Come on, man. I'm riding on a track with Lil Wayne, and I performed at the ESPYs in front of Lil Wayne, and we shot the video the night before the ESPYs.&quot; Kim Mulkey signed some top recruits from the Class of 2025, namely Grace Knox, ZaKiyah Johnson, Divine Bourrage and Bella Hines. They are all set to join Johnson next season.