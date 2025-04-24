WATCH: LSU star Flau'jae Johnson poses in red cut-out dress at Full Court Press S2 premier

LSU Tigers star Flau'jae Johnson made a style statement in a red cut-out dress at the premiere of Full Court Press Season 2 on Wednesday. The Full Court Press series shows the experiences of female NCAA basketball players.

Ad

The show goes into the lives of three of the best female hoopers in college basketball. Last season, which was released in May 2024, featured Caitlin Clark, Kamilia Cardoso and Kiki Rice.

This season, Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo, Flau'jae Johnson and former USC Trojans forward Kiki Iriafen are the major focus. Ahead of the release of season 2 in May, the premiere took place on Wednesday at 7 Hudson Square Theater in New York.

Ad

Trending

Being one of the main focuses of the documentary series, Flau’Jae Johnson turned up in style. Her mother, Kiaj Brooks, shared a video on Instagram of the LSU star in a red dress on the red carpet, posing for the camera.

Ad

Johnson’s dress had a cutout detail on the side from the waist upwards. It also had a high slit on the left side of the skirt, to add to her look. She wore a watch on her wrist and had silver heels to go with it.

Brooks wrote for her caption:

“Thanks to Peyton Manning and ESPN for the opportunity for Flau’jae to participate in Full Court Press Season 2. We enjoyed every moment!”

Ad

Johnson has a pretty busy life and is truly soaring in all aspects. This is not the first time she has been featured on a docuseries. She was also on The “Money Game: LSU,” which was released last year.

A bit similar to Full Court Press, it also delved into the lives of some top LSU Athletes in the 2023-24 sports season.

Flau’jae Johnson to play for LSU one more year

Since the end of the post-season, Flau'jae Johnson's future has been in the balance, as she was expected to declare for the WNBA draft. There were even talks that she might leave the Tigers and enter the transfer portal.

Ad

However, she has now put those talks to bed, as she announced on Wednesday that she was returning to the LSU Tigers for her final season. This is a big one for LSU, as she was the shining star on the team last season, putting up 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

With Johnson on the team, the Tigers had a 31-6 record last season. They will look to improve on that record with her next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oluwajoba Oluwajoba is a High School Sports writer with more than eight years of experience in the field. Oluwajoba is a graduate of Agricultural Economics and Extension from the Federal University of Technology Akure.



Oluwajoba has written for publications such as Soccernet and Pulsesports (as Chief Editor and Managing Editor) and was nominated for Football Journalist of the Year in 2019.



While he is a Dallas Mavericks fan, mainly due to Luka Doncic, Oluwajoba's favorite sporting moment came when LeBron James helped the Cleveland Cavaliers get past the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.



When not at work or watching sports, Oluwajoba can likely be found enjoying a movie. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here