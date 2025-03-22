WATCH: LSU star Flau'jae Johnson shares romantic moment with BF Chris Hilton Jr. as she recovers from injury

As the LSU Tigers prepare for their 2025 NCAA Tournament run on Saturday, Flau'jae Johnson gave fans a personal update. The guard has been in rehab taking care of a shin inflammation that has put her out of action since the Tigers' final regular season game.

Sharing a photo dump of some of her recent moments on Instagram on Friday, Johnson wrote:

"Life Dump 💕 Being Injured Has Brought Me So Much Perspective. I’m Grateful For This Game, For My Teammates, My Coaches, Our Managers, And Our Fans. It’s March Baby .. Lets Dance 🪩"

The seventh post on the carousel was a short clip of Flau'jae Johnson with her boyfriend, Chris Hilton Jr. The two have been public with their relationship since Christmas, when they made their Instagram debut with a matching pajama photoshoot.

Hilton Jr. plays for the LSU Tigers football team and is a junior wide receiver.

Johnson's post with Chris Hilton Jr. (Credit: Instagram/@flaujae)

Flau'jae Johnson's struggles with the injury began in February, but she powered through, scoring and rebounding to help her team. However, the junior's pain became evident during the Tigers' regular-season finale against Alabama, when she played for 38 minutes but scored just six points with seven rebounds.

After this, LSU coach Kim Mulkey chose to rest the guard for the SEC Tournament, citing that the March Madness run was more important.

Flau'jae Johnson is all ready for LSU's return to the Big Dance

Before she was sidelined, Flau'jae Johnson was averaging 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists. She was LSU's key player along with Aneesah Morrow, and being away from the court was not easy for the guard.

In an interview with Lafayette Daily Advertiser on Friday, Johnson shared how she worked around not being able to play, saying:

"Being out in any capacity, it can either teach you something of you can become like a victim. I just want to see what I can get out of it. If I'm going to be injured, I'm going to get better at something. That's what my mindset is."

"Being a better teammate, being a better coach when I was coaching. Overall my mental, that's what I was working on. I was reading a lot more, journaling a lot more and just seeing the game from a different perspective."

LSU's first game in the 2025 NCAA Tournament will be on Saturday against the No. 14 San Diego State. The Tigers last won the national championship in 2023 and will be hoping for another.

