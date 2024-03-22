WATCH: LSU star Last-Tear Poa hints at comeback against Rice after concussion causing injury via latest post

LSU's Last-Tear Poa has cleared the concussion protocols following a nasty injury she suffered against Ole Miss in the SEC Tournament semifinals. She took to Instagram to break the news in a video and hinted that she could make her comeback in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Poa announced her injury update while donning an LSU bib and performing a few dance moves as part of her celebration.

"POV: When your finally released from protocol" Poa wrote on the video.

Poa might be available for No. 3 seeded LSU's first-round clash against No. 14 seed Rice Owls (19-14) on Friday. Tigers coach Kim Mulkey spoke about the player while addressing the media on Thursday.

"Yes, she (Poa) should be available unless something has changed overnight," Mulkey said. "She did practice yesterday, so if you're out there practicing, I'm assuming you're cleared."

Poa's return to LSU (28-5) is a big boost for the team. She missed the Tigers' 79-72 loss against South Carolina (33-0) in the SEC Tournament final on March 10.

The Tigers are the reigning NCAA champions and will want to defend their crown this season. They will need all the armory they have to win back-to-back national championships.

What happened to Last-Tear Poa?

LSU Tigers star Last-Tear Poa

Last-Tear Poa suffered head and neck injuries during LSU's SEC Tournament semifinal clash against Ole Miss on March 9. She had to be stretchered off the court in a neck brace after a nasty fall.

With just six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Poa clashed with Rebels player Madison Scott. However, the LSU star tumbled, making the challenge and hit her head on the court under the basket.

Poa attempted to get up but looked in serious discomfort. The medical staff tended to her and took her off the court in a stretcher.

Although it appeared that Poa's season might have ended due to the injury, she has made a recovery in time for LSU's run in the NCAA Tournament.