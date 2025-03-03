WATCH: Miami's Cavinder twin shares her slow morning routine after a fun travel trip

One part of college basketball’s famous Cavinder twins shared an intimate part of her life on social media on Monday. Haley, the Miami Hurricanes guard, gave her 4.6 million fans on TikTok a peek into her morning routine after a fun travel trip.

In the one minute and 13 seconds clip, Haley shared how her daily routine starts by waking up and taking care of her face. She then makes her bed and goes to grab a drink in the kitchen before making a big cup of coffee. She lights up her scented candles, then sets her table with the coffee while grabbing a couple of books to read.

After her coffee, she moves on to unpacking her traveling bags and proceeds to declutter the clothes, placing some in the laundry basket. She then puts away her travel bag before setting up her makeup kit to apply some makeup on her face.

The Miami star proceeds to do her hair, change her outfit and apply perfume. She then sees her twin sister in the kitchen and shares a joke with her before making breakfast. The clip ends with Haley hitting the treadmill to exercise.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder have spent nearly five years sharing their lives on social media. The twin sisters first gained fame during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 as freshmen at Fresno State, posting viral dance videos on TikTok. Their influence skyrocketed in July 2021 when the NCAA allowed athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness (NIL).

Cavinder twins wrap up college basketball career against Golden Bears

The famous twins played their last game in their collegiate basketball career on Sunday, losing 82-63 against the California Golden Bears.

Haley scored a team-high 16 points on 6-17 shooting and made two 3-pointers while also contributing four assists and four rebounds.

Hanna Cavinder, meanwhile, had a low-scoring game, notching only two points, but she led the team in rebounds (5) and assists (5).

The Hurricanes (14-15, 4-14) finished just outside the top 15 in the regular season ACC standings, which means they have failed to qualify for the 2025 ACC Tournament.

