WATCH: Miami’s Cavinder twins confuse fans as they don glamorous outfits in latest IG reel

The Cavinder twins are back to playing basketball and won two straight games against Stetson and Jacksonville. They were on a year-long hiatus to build their social media presence and work on their various brand deals. Now in college, Haley and Hanna Cavinder practice with their teammates and share videos from the different TikTok trends they participate in in their free time.

On Thursday, Haley Cavinder tried to confuse fans when she shared a video on Instagram of her and her twin wearing glamorous outfits. The video featured the Cavinder twins wearing colorful, cut-out, bodycon outfits and sweatpants.

In the caption of the video, Haley Cavinder asked fans:

"Can you tell which twin is which in each outfit?”

Haley and Hanna Cavinder not only share wholesome content but also often make fun of each other as well.

Cavinder twins took personal shots at each other while participating in a TikTok trend

A week ago, Haley Cavinder posted a reel on Instagram in which she and her twin participated in the popular “Suspect is...” trend. In the game, one person runs away while the other addresses them as a “suspect” and takes mean quips at them.

While playing the game, Haley said to Hanna:

"Suspect's personality trait is her boyfriend."

Hanna Cavinder fired up and said she thought Haley was a “WAG” and only attended Dallas Cowboys games because of her boyfriend Jake Ferguson. The Cavinder twins also revealed why they returned to college to play basketball again.

“Suspect only came back to basketball to make TikTok dances,” Hanna told Haley.

“You didn’t just come back for the NIL. You’re super, not just a TikToker,” Haley told Hanna.

Haley Cavinder captioned the video:

"This got personal. #twins #suspectchallenge #basketball."

On Monday, the Cavinder twins and the Miami Hurricanes played and won against the Jacksonville Dolphins 74–71. The team will suit up to play against the Florida Gators at O’Connell Center tomorrow.

