WATCH: Miami's Cavinder twins get inspired by their "triplet" mom enjoying breakfast while "doing ankle weight calf raises"

Miami's Cavinder twins shared a video of their mother, Katie, whom they named the Cavinder triplet, on their social media account.

Haley and Hanna were inspired by their mom's early morning routine and posted the video on their TikTok page, 'cavindertwins,' on Monday with the caption:

"Truly our triplet #mom 🫶✨"

In the video, their mom was seen eating protein oatmeal for breakfast and also exercising her ankle with weighted calf raises while sitting down. The video also had an inscribed caption that said:

"The only motivation I need is waking up at 6 am to my mom doing ankle weight calf raises and eating protein oatmeal."

The twins played their final season with the Miami Hurricanes in March after agreeing to return for one more season last year in April. They are now focusing on their social media influence and building their brand.

The Cavinder twins have grown their popularity on social media, having gathered over 4.6 million followers on TikTok and over 408K followers on their Instagram account.

Cavinder twins showcase kitchen skills

The Cavinder twins shared a post of their cooking skills on social media while sporting sports tops.

The video was posted on their Instagram page on Monday, showing the recipe of a high-protein chicken salad. The video share came with a caption that said:

"HIGH-PROTEIN CHICKEN SALAD🐓. 45 grams of protein & took 10 mins to make! For more recipes, join our app 'twogether' link in bio🫶. For custom macro plans or nutrition guides, sign up for our 'Let’s Eat' customized just for you."

The social media influencer was heard explaining the process while setting down the necessary ingredients for the chicken salad.

“So first I just assemble all of my ingredients.”

The Miami star started with a base, then added chicken, yogurt, celery and grapes. She seasoned the mix with salt, pepper, Dijon mustard and apple cider vinegar before adding a surprising secret ingredient: pickle juice. The dish was paired with high-protein tortilla chips.

Since the end of the season, the basketball stars have been working tirelessly in promoting their new app name TWOgether. The app promotes nutrition and fitness for the young and old.

