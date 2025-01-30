WATCH: Miami's Cavinder twins introduce fans to their new cars 'Vic & Val' in latest TikTok video

Miami Hurricanes guards and social media influencers Haley and Hanna Cavinder showed off their new 2025 Range Rover Velars on their joint TikTok account on Tuesday.

The twin sisters named them "Vic" and "Val." Hanna said she owns "Val" while "Vic" is Haley's car.

Trending

They presented the interior of both cars, with "Vic" having a wood-type interior and a sunroof. Hanna then introduced "Val" which has almost the same features but without a wooden interior.

She also showed its key feature — a parking tool that automatically parks the car in a designated space. Hanna described her car as "salt" due to its white and black decal while Haley's car is called "pepper" due to its black appearance.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder wear similar outfits to pilates class

Twin sisters Haley and Hanna Cavinder seemed to be color-coordinated when it came to fashion. A few days earlier, they were seen wearing similar all-black outfits for a night out with their "girls" who came to Miami to meet them.

On Monday, the Cavinder twins wore similar white Under Armour tops and blue spandex pants before going to a pilates class. The twins posted it on Instagram and Hanna spoke about the funny situation.

"This is the second time this week. Haley's in the kitchen (shifting the camera to Haley apparently drinking a shake). This is what Haley's wearing. We don't make this up.

"This was the outfits times two," Hanna added.

Hanna declared that she would not change the outfit and they'd go to the class with similar outfits. Haley quipped that the pants had different shades of blue to point out that it wasn't the same.

At the end of the clip, there was a shot of the twins wearing the white and blue outfit and they captioned it "us matching in pilates."

The Instagram post has generated more than 90,000 views. The sisters have been influential among their age group when it comes to keeping your body in shape for they had addressed weight issues in the past.

They'd posted clips that saw them performing exercises together to keep their bodies in shape and they're playing basketball for the Miami Hurricanes in the NCAA. The Cavinder twins have been a fitness inspiration to the current generation and are admired by many.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here