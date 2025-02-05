Watch: Miami’s Cavinder twins share their top five habits to kickstart their day on IG

The Cavinder twins, Hanna and Haley, have continued to showcase their healthy lifestyle to their fans on social media. In a video shared on their joint Instagram account on Wednesday, they revealed their top five habits when they get out of bed in the morning.

"our morning routine is sacred to us. We love setting the tone right in the morning to incorporate our daily habits and non negotiables ☀️. We do our starting 5 every morning!!! No scrolling, 40 oz of water, devotional + journal, daily vitamins , face roll," the Cavinder twins captioned.

Hanna and Haley are well-known fitness and healthy diet advocates. They launched their app, Twogether, on May 13 to help women who want to achieve their healthy lifestyle goals. They have also partnered with other lifestyle brands like GHOST, Slate Milk and Under Armour.

Cavinder twins impress as Miami's comeback effort falls short in loss to Georgia Tech

The Miami Hurricanes put up a strong performance but came short against the then-No. 20-ranked Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Sunday, losing 77-66. Haley Cavinder had another strong performance, finishing with a game-high 25 points on 11 of 21 shooting. She also recorded three rebounds and two assists.

Haley was praised by Miami coach Tricia Cullop after the game.

"“I tell you what, the kid has more energy and effort and competitiveness in her body than most people I’ve ever coached,” Cullop said, via Miami Herald. “She just doesn’t quit. She gives you every single ounce of whatever she has every single night. That’s why she’s an elite player. I’m really glad she’s here and glad she continues to help us find answers to what we need to do.”

Hanna Cavinder had a solid game, recording four points, five boards and a team-high five assists in 37 minutes. Other Miami players who played well include Cameron Williams, who registered 12 points and a career-high 16 rebounds — her second consecutive double-double and fifth overall this season.

Darrione Rogers contributed 11 points, three rebounds and two assists while Jasmyne Roberts scored seven points and grabbed five rebounds.

Miami drew the first blood with Rogers' 3-pointer, Haley's bucket in the paint and Roberts' steal and midrange jumper to give Miami a 7-0 lead. However, the Yellow Jackets responded with an 11-4 run.

From there on, the Canes trailed throughout the game but fought hard as they were able to cut the deficit to just four points. However, Georgia Tech (18-4, 6-4 ACC) was able to score crucial baskets to secure the win. Miami is 13-9 overall and 3-8 in conference play.

