WATCH: Miami's Haley Cavinder celebrate her engagement party with maid of honor Hanna Cavinder in "kinis"

On Thursday, Haley Cavinder announced her engagement to Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, and went ahead to celebrate her engagement party with twin sister Hanna Cavinder.

In a series of posts on the Cavinder twins' joint Instagram stories, the sisters were seen preparing to go party in celebration of Haley’s engagement.

In one of the posts, they showed off their "kinis", a type of one-piece swimsuit for women, naming the brands of what they had on in their usual manner.

Cavinder Twins prepare to celebrate Haley engagement. Credit: IG/@cavindertwins

In other posts that followed, the twins showed off some of the drinks, food and decorations prepared to make the engagement party a memorable one.

Haley announced her engagement to Ferguson using her personal Instagram account, making it a joint post with her fiancé.

The series of photos captured the moment that happened on the beach in front of a white floral display. The newly-engaged couple hugged and kissed, while Haley showed off her ring.

Haley and Ferguson have been together for a couple of years, but their relationship went public in 2023. They became a celebrity couple, with both of them involved in sports and earning significant incomes.

Haley played college basketball from 2022 until 2025, first for Fresno State, before taking a year break. She returned to activate her final year eligibility, playing for Miami for a single season.

Ferguson, meanwhile, is entering his fourth NFL season with the Dallas Cowboys, who drafted him in 2022.

Beyond sports, Haley and her twin Hanna, have amassed over 400,000 followers on their joint Instagram account and built a strong presence on Tiktok. Haley's personal Instagram currently boasts over 1 million followers.

Hanna runs to embrace Haley Cavinder after the engagement proposal

A series of images and videos have been posted on social media by the Cavinder twins since Haley got engaged.

In a fresh video posted on their joint TikTok page, Hanna can be seen running up to Haley on the beach where she was with Jake Ferguson after he popped the question, embracing her tightly and sharing the awesome moment.

The sisters only recently stopped living together, as Haley had to move in with Ferguson. However, their bond remains as strong as ever.

