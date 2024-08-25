WATCH: Miami's Haley Cavinder gets ready to cheer on NFL beau Jake Ferguson in stylish outfit with mom

Haley Cavinder is already excited for the upcoming NFL season, as she is preparing to support her boyfriend, Jake Ferguson. The Dallas Cowboys TE will appear in his third season with the team and Haley will be cheering him on from the stands.

On Saturday, the Miami guard shared a video on Instagram with her put-together outfits for the games. Her mother, Katie Cavinder, joined in and rocked the cowboy boots.

"it's our personality trait #cowboys," Cavinder wrote in the caption.

After months of speculation, Jake Ferguson and Haley Cavinder confirmed their relationship in October 2023.

The couple has been loud about their love on social media, sharing pictures from their trips. However, it has not always been a smooth journey, as Cavinder admitted to feeling much stress from the scrutiny she received online.

During a YouTube Q&A session in January, Haley Cavinder revealed that she had a breakdown after the couple went public.

“I was in Forever 21 having a great day with my mom and Hannah and I got this post and I just started looking at the comments about my face. I’m a confident girl, but when people are saying stuff about you. If you have a boyfriend and someone is talking about you online with your boyfriend… like coming at your features, I’m like, this is new.

"Obviously Jake is a great guy, but you don’t want to be called ugly on the internet 24/7, and your boyfriend sees it. That’s not going to make anyone feel cool. So I had a mental breakdown, but that was a while ago. Honestly, I’m very confident and comfortable sharing my relationship because Jake was very loud about it," she added.

While promising that she will be present at his games, Cavinder also revealed that Ferguson will also attend her games as she appears for her final college season with the Miami Hurricanes.

Miami Hurricanes are excited about the return of Hanna and Haley Cavinder

After a year's break from basketball, the Cavinder Twins are all ready for their return to the hardwood. During their senior year, Haley Cavinder led the Hurricanes to a historic Elite Eight appearance and coach Tricia Cullop revealed that it was the goal once again in the upcoming season.

“They both are so talented, have great work ethic, they have a great history here. I’m thrilled to have both of them back. They can show the rest of the players, 'This is how we do it.' They are two of the hardest workers I’ve ever been around. They’re in the gym at 6 or 6:30 in the morning and they’re leaders on the court,” Cullop said.

What are your predictions for Haley Cavinder's return to basketball? Let us know in the comments section below.

