WATCH: Miami’s Haley Cavinder takes a relaxing stroll on the beach with a scenic view

Miami women's basketball star Haley Cavinder shared how she enjoyed alone time on social media. On Saturday, Cavinder took to her joint Instagram account with her twin sister, Hanna Cavinder, to share a video of herself taking a relaxing stroll along a beach, with tall buildings and a setting sun in the background.

Haley Cavinder is taking a relaxing stroll along the beach. IG image via @cavindertwins

The Cavinder twins often showcase how they enjoy their time off the court after they failed to make the March Madness this season. In an Instagram post on Thursday, Haley announced the end of their basketball careers.

“Our basketball career came to an end," Cavinder said. "It was unfortunate just because we did not make the tournament. But nothing’s better than that university ending our careers there together. So it was bittersweet for sure."

The twins played for Fresno State before moving to Miami in 2022. They were instrumental to the Hurricanes' fairytale run in the NCAA Tournament where they ultimately lost to eventual winners, LSU.

After a year's hiatus, they returned to Miami but failed to make it to this year's tournament. However, Haley wrapped up her season as the Cane's leader in scoring (18.2) and assists (4.7).

Haley Cavinder and her twin, Hanna, make latest life update on IG

Haley and Hanna Cavinder have officially ended their basketball careers and are ready to move on. On Thursday, during a promotion for Costa canned coffees from Target, the twins, who wore a matching white robes, made the major announcement.

"One major life update is we are having to move from each other in less than two months and I’m actually gonna be sick,” Haley said. “And I don’t want to think about it.”

“Haley is going to be moving to Texas with Ferg [Jake Ferguson],” Hanna said. “I’m moving to Fort Lauderdale because all of my family lives up there, which is going to be depressing.”

Haley and Hanna Cavinder have been living together in South Florida while they wrapped up their collegiate careers at the University of Miami. They have been creating content across their social media platforms as they promote the Cavinder Twins brand.

Meanwhile, Haley has been dating Jake Ferguson, who is a tight end for the Dallas Cowboys, while Hanna has reportedly ended her relationship with Miami men's football star, Carson Beck.

