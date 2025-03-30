WATCH: Miami's Haley & Hanna Cavinder do "bikini of the day" check as twins spend time in the Bahamas

Haley and Hanna Cavinder are in the Bahamas, enjoying their time away from basketball. The Cavinder twins wrapped their final year with the Miami Hurricanes earlier this month. With a 4-14 record in the Atlantic Coast Conference, the team fell outside the top 15 and missed the conference tournament.

On Saturday, Haley and Hanna posted a video on TikTok showing off their swimwear. In the video, the twins wrote:

"Bikini of the day."

They each explained the red and brown sparkly bikinis they were wearing, along with the sunglasses and jewellery.

"Bahamas day 3," they captioned the video.

After three years at Fresno State, Haley and Hanna Cavinder moved to Miami for their senior season. They led the Hurricanes to the Elite Eight in 2023. Taking a year off to focus on their business ventures, the Cavinder twins realized that they still had the desire to play.

In 2024, the Cavinder twins returned to play for the Hurricanes with hopes of replicating their previous success. While that did not happen, Haley is still happy about the way things turned.

"This season, our record isn't the best, and obviously that's not fun," she said (via ESPN).

"But playing on the court with Hanna and being able to just leave our careers at the University of Miami together is something I wanted to do."

Haley and Hanna Cavinder's plans to build on their business

With the introduction of NIL in 2021, Haley and Hanna Cavinder were among its biggest leaders. Nicknamed "Queens of the NIL," the twins were at the forefront, securing high-profile endorsement deals. With their college basketball careers now behind them, they intend to continue capitalizing on their NIL success.

"We love being busy," Haley Cavinder said. "Name, image and likeness set us up to be successful. But moving forward, those partnerships don't go away, the following doesn't go away. It's how we can continue the Cavinders brand on with other passions."

"It's in the blood, being able to see their work ethic every single day definitely resonated with Haley and I at a young age," Hanna said. "Even before NIL did pass, we wanted to do something together. Our life has definitely changed tremendously, being able to capitalize on every opportunity."

Haley and Hanna Cavinder signed a three-year deal with Under Armour in 2024. They also have deals with Slate Milk and Ghost energy drinks.

