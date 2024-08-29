Haley and Hanna Cavinder are preparing for their return to college basketball. With this, the twins signed a multi-year partnership with Under Armour in July, marking their first exclusive apparel and footwear deal.

On Wednesday, Haley and Hanna Cavinder posted a TikTok video with Cincinnati Bengals tight end Kayaune Ross and NFL trainer James Everett Jr., in which they were all dancing to 'JT Coming' by JT.

"@Under Armour sqUad takes NYC," the caption read.

After signing the endorsement deal, Hanna Cavinder said in a statement:

“We’ve been fans of Under Armour for as long as I can remember. From the moment we met with the team, we felt like a part of their family. They really understand the needs of athletes, and I’m excited to see how they merge their legacy in performance wear with streetstyle.”

Haley Cavinder said:

"This is a really exciting opportunity for us to take on together, especially as we enter our last year of collegiate eligibility at the University of Miami. All eyes are on women’s basketball right now, and having the support of Under Armour as we take on our final season feels like a dream.”

Earlier this month, the Cavinder twins and James Everett Jr. helped student-athletes prepare for the upcoming college season. They led the players through the Under Armour showroom and helped them pick shoes, hoodies and more.

Miami Hurricanes are excited for the return of Haley and Hanna Cavinder

Haley and Hanna Cavinder last played for the Hurricanes in the 2022-23 season when they led Miami to the Elite Eight. After taking the year off, the Cavinder twins are back in the Watsco Center for their final year.

The Hurricanes team and the coaching staff are excited about Haley and Hanna's return.

“I sat down, watched a lot of film, and it was a no-brainer,” Miami coach Tricia Cullop said (via Miami Herald). “They both are so talented, have great work ethic, they have a great history here. I’m thrilled to have both of them back. They were both part of the Elite Eight experience, and that’s a goal for us."

Tricia Cullop also shared that the Cavinder twins are the best role models for the rest of the team. She added that the twins clock in at 6 in the morning for practice and are the hardest workers on the roster.

What are your predictions for Haley and Hanna Cavinder in the upcoming season? Let us know in the comments section below.

