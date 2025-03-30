WATCH: Miami's Haley & Hanna Cavinder lip-sync to Beyoncé in black beachwear as twin continue to vacation in the Bahamas

Miami women's basketball stars Haley and Hanna Cavinder posted their latest content on TikTok to show their followers how they are enjoying their spring break in the Bahamas. The Cavinder twins posted a video on Sunday, showing them lip-syncing to Beyoncé's hit song, "Irreplaceable." They were wearing black swimsuits and matching straw hats.

Ad

"I thought Haley the words," the post was captioned.

Ad

Trending

A previous post showed Haley struggling with the lyrics while Hanna lip-synced effortlessly. However, Sunday's post showed that Haley has greatly improved her lip-sync game as she matched her twin with her performance, word for word.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Cavinder twins are having fun in the Bahamas after Miami failed to qualify for the ACC or NCAA Tournaments. The twins played their final season with the canes this season, with Haley reaching her 2000th career points and leading the team in scoring (18.2 points) and assists (4.7). Hanna, meanwhile, reached 500 career assists, finishing second to her twin.

How Haley and Hanna Cavinder blew up the NIL era

From the moment the Supreme Court ruled in favor of student-athlete compensation in June 2021, Haley and Hanna Cavinder were among the first to cash in on Name, Image and Likeness deals. The Cavinder twins became the poster girls for the NIL era, thanks to their exploits on the court and social media.

Ad

The Cavinder twins began playing basketball when they were six years old. They joined Fresno State for their collegiate basketball careers, helping the Bulldogs to a Mountain West regular-season championship. Then they transferred to the Miami Hurricanes for their senior year after the COVID-19 pandemic. By then, they had risen to TikTok stardom, amassing over four million followers within a year of joining the platform during the pandemic.

The twins signed their first NIL deal with Boost Mobile, shortly after NCAA announced the introduction of the policy in June 2021. The Cavinder twins have since gone on to sign more lucrative deals, particularly after their historic run in the NCAA tournament in 2022. Those deals include Under Armour, WWE and GHOST Energy. They also launched their fitness app, TWOgether.

With Haley announcing her retirement from basketball, the twins are now focused on leveraging their deals to promote their brands as entrepreneurs. In the meantime, they are posting content on their joint TikTok account, letting their numerous followers know they are enjoying their spring break in the Bahamas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here