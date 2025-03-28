WATCH: Miami's Haley & Hanna Cavinder share breath taking view from their Bahamas trip

Haley and Hanna Cavinder, collectively known as The Cavinder Twins, continue to enjoy life after college basketball, promoting their business ventures and enjoying vacation trips. This time, they went to the Bahamas in the Caribbean for spring break and shared a stunning view.

The identical sisters posted a clip of the 7.30 am breeze blowing the tropical tree in front of their beach house. This short video was posted on their joint Instagram account's Stories on Friday.

Haley & Hanna Cavinder share breath taking view from their Bahamas trip. Credit: IG/@cavindertwins

Haley and Hanna have shared several photos and videos of this trip on their instagram story, keeping their fans up to date.

Having graduated from the University of Miami and concluding their basketball season early with the Miami Hurricanes, the twins are now making the most of March Madness.

In their fifth season in college basketball, the twins fell short of making it to the NCAA Tournament with the Hurricanes.

Having initially announced their departure from college basketball last year, Haley and Hanna rescinded their decisions, opting to take up their fifth-year eligibility after losing a season to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since playing their final game, the twins have focused on promoting their fitness app called TWOgether, sharing practical advice and game plans to help improve fitness and nutrition.

They are already co-founders of a fitness cosmetic brand, Hustle Beauty, which aims to blend fitness and beauty, while they have also invested in companies like Slate Milk and Seoul Juice.

Haley and Hanna also continue to leverage their social media following, producing content daily to keep their followers engaged, while also working with different brands.

Haley & Hanna Cavinder go on a run during vacation

While they are in the Bahamas to enjoy the view and relax, Haley and Hanna Cavinder have not forgotten to remain fit.

The twins took to their Instagram Stories to share a series of events they have done on the trip, and one of them was going on a run with their vacation buddies.

The Cavinder Twins going on a run during vacation. Credit: IG/@cavindertwins

Hanna and Haley are seen jogging lightly in the short video that had a 9.03 am time stamp. They were fully dressed in Under Armour sportswear and shoes, as previously revealed in an earlier post.

