WATCH: Miami's Haley & Hanna Cavinder show off their toned physiques as twins vacation in the Bahamas

Former Miami Hurricanes guards Haley and Hanna Cavinder are enjoying their time away from the basketball court on the sandy beaches of the Bahamas. The twins posted a video on TikTok on Friday showing off their toned physiques while grooving to the song "Sally, When The Wine Runs Out" by ROLE MODEL.

"Good from the bahamas 🫶✨," they captioned the video.

After playing their first three years at Fresno State, Haley and Hanna Cavinder transferred to Miami for their senior year. They initially hung their shoes up after leading the Hurricanes to the Elite Eight in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

However, Haley still had some basketball left in her, so she entered the transfer portal and was set to play for the TCU Horned Frogs for the fifth and final season. Plans changed after Hanna Cavinder also chose to return to Miami. With Haley joining her, the Hurricanes hoped to repeat their previous success.

Things did not turn as planned as Miami struggled, finishing the season with a 14-15 overall record and 4-14 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Since the Hurricanes were placed outside the top 15 in the conference standings, they did not qualify for the ACC Tournament.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder reveal post-college plans

When Haley and Hanna Cavinder made the move to Miami as seniors, NIL was a year into its introduction and the twins fully capitalized on it. They exploded on social media and signed deals worth $2 million. The twins earned the nickname "Queens of NIL."

With their return to college, the Cavinder twins were once again the face of brands like Slate Milk and Under Armour. In an interview with ESPN, the twins revealed that they plan on continuing her brand partnerships, focussing on business post-college.

"We love being busy," Haley said. "Name, image and likeness did set us up to be successful, but now afterward, those partnerships don't go away, the following doesn't go away. It's just, how can we continue it on, continue the Cavinders brand on with other passions?"

"You can do it all," Hanna added. "You don't have to just be a basketball player. You don't have to just be a TikToker. You can be a little bit of everything."

Apart from their brand deals, the Cavinder twins also have a fitness app, TWOgether.

