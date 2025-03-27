WATCH: Miami's Haley & Hanna Cavinder take a shot at themselves as twins prepare for a trip to the Bahamas

Miami women's basketball stars Haley and Hanna Cavinder are having a great time outside the ongoing March Madness. However, the Cavinder twins did not forget to poke fun at themselves after they missed out on the prestigious NCAA Tournament.

In a TikTok video that was posted on Thursday, the Cavinder twins were seen at an airport preparing to leave for the Bahamas for the spring break. The video showed them stretching inside the airport, with the caption:

"Warming up for our spring break trip (we didn't make March Madness)."

Last season, Miami had one of the most memorable runs ever in the history of the women's NCAA tournament. The Hurricanes entered the March Madness as the No. 9 seed and beat No. 8 Oklahoma State, No. 1 Indiana and No. 4 Villanova to make the Elite Eight for the first time in program history. They eventually lost to SEC champions LSU, ending their fairytale season.

The 2024-25 season began on a promising note for Miami, with marquee wins over tournament-bound teams in UNC, Duke, N.C. State and SWAC champion Jackson State.

However, the Hurricanes had an overall 19-12 record and narrowly missed the ACC Tournament after losing on the road to California (24-7, 12-6) by a final score of 82-63.

Haley and Hanna enjoying life after college basketball

Before Haley and Hanna Cavinder became Miami basketball stars, they were TikTok stars with over four million followers. Now, out of the March Madness race, with Haley officially announcing her retirement, the Cavinder twins seem to have settled nicely into life after basketball.

Based on their content on TikTok and Instagram, the twins are focused on building the Cavinder Twins brand, using the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals they made during their active playing days.

They have plenty of NIL deals, signing agreements with Dick's Sporting Goods, Under Armour, Champs Sports, Ghost nutrition and the WWE.

"We love being busy," Haley Cavinder said, per ESPN. "Name, image and likeness did set us up to be successful, but now afterward, those partnerships don't go away, the following doesn't go away. It's just, how can we continue it on, continue the Cavinders brand on with other passions?"

The Cavinder twins are eligible to declare for the 2025 WNBA draft. However, they seem to prefer following in their parents' footsteps as entrepreneurs.

So, fans should expect more social media content from the twins as they continue to grow their brand. They are not leaving the business world for professional basketball anytime soon.

