WATCH: Miami's Hanna Cavinder bakes cookies for BF Carson Beck in latest TikTok video

Hanna Cavinder and Carson Beck spent some quality time together in the kitchen. The Miami Hurricanes couple bonded as Cavinder showcased her baking skills.

Cavinder posted a video via TikTok on Tuesday, showing her baking chocolate chip cookies as a music mashup played in the background with the main one being "Mirrors" by Justin Timberlake.

The cookies were for her boyfriend Beck, who was happy to receive the snacks from his girlfriend.

"Me when I'm obsessed with someone's son," Cavinder wrote in the video text, referring to Beck.

"Cookies 4 the win," the post caption read.

The video ended with Beck and Cavinder in each other's arms as the two danced a little in the kitchen.

Hanna Cavinder, Carson Beck reunited in Miami

Hanna Cavinder and Carson Beck continue to make memories together since revealing their relationship last year.

Cavinder confirmed the news in an interview with ESPN ahead of Georgia football's season-opener, where Beck was the starting quarterback throughout the 2024 campaign.

Last month, Beck announced that he was transferring to the Miami Hurricanes, where he'll be close with his girlfriend while competing for the starting job on the team for the upcoming 2025 season.

The two posted a TikTok of them dancing after news broke of Beck's transfer to Miami.

In the meantime, Cavinder will continue to help the women's basketball team win games for what's left in conference play. The Hurricanes have a 13-9 overall record, going 3-8 after 11 games of ACC play.

They are producing 71.1 points on 44.8% shooting from the field and 31.4% from beyond the arc, getting past opponents by a slim margin of 3.3 points per game. They have slight advantages in rebounding and playmaking, grabbing 37.4 rebounds while creating 15.5 assists in the process.

Cavinder's sister Haley leads Miami with numbers of 18.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists on shooting splits of 46.7% overall and 30.3% from downtown.

Hanna Cavinder and the Hurricanes are preparing for their next matchup, which will be against a ranked opponent. They play against the No. 10 Duke Blue Devils at the Cameron Indoor Stadium on Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

