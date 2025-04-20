WATCH: Miami's Hanna Cavinder seemingly takes a shot at ex-BF Carson Beck in latest TikTok

Weeks after breakup rumours surfaced, former Miami women's basketball star, Hanna Cavinder, posted a TikTok seemingly confirming her split from college football star, Carson Beck. The pair began dating in 2023, during which they appeared in each other's posts on social media. But Hanna deleted all traces of Beck on her social media accounts following the breakup reports and has not said anything about it since.

On Friday, Hanna shared a TikTok video featuring herself and her twin sister, Haley Cavinder, dancing to Commodores' song, "Easy."

" "I hated social media" uses Snapchat more than me," she captioned the video.

Hanna's caption seemed to reference the report that Beck had been unfaithful by allegedly messaging another woman on Snapchat during a trip to Nashville. However, neither Cavinder nor Beck has made any official statement regarding any breakup.

Meanwhile, Hanna has ended her basketball career and now focuses on her personal life and promoting the Cavinder Twins brand with Haley. Beck is at Miami, preparing for the coming season, where he is expected to replace Cam Ward, the projected overall top pick in this year's NFL draft. The former Georgia quarterback is also expected to take the Hurricanes to the playoffs and boost his draft ranking for 2026.

Hanna Cavinder reacts to her twin Haley Cavinder's engagement to Jake Ferguson

While Hanna Cavinder's relationship with Carson Beck is reportedly up in the air, her twin sister Haley Cavinder has taken hers with NFL star, Jake Ferguson to another level. Haley got engaged to Ferguson and Hanna took to Instagram to share a sneak peek into the event, which happened at a beach.

"My womb mate found her soulmate," she wrote.

Haley and Jake began dating in 2023 and have remained inseparable since. The couple often appears on each other's social media and often shows up at each other's games. They are also often seen hanging out with each other, and went on double dates with Hanna and her rumoured ex-boyfriend, Beck.

For the first time since birth, the Cavinder twins are living apart. Hanna remained in Miami, while Haley moved in with Ferguson in Texas. The Cavinder twins have also ended their basketball careers and are focusing on following in their parents' footsteps in entrepreneurship.

