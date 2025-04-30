WATCH: Miami's Hanna & Haley Cavinder share their TikTok journey as they become speakers at a major event in Tampa

Former Miami women's basketball stars Hanna and Haley Cavinder opened up about their journey towards becoming TikTok stars at a recent event. The Cavinder twins attended an event hosted by DICK'S Sporting Goods at Tampa, Florida where they were speakers.

Ad

The twins shared a video of themselves before taking the stage and reflected on their TikTok journey in an Instagram story on Wednesday.

"I remember during COVID I was a kid, come outside there was a video trending on TikTok. It was chicken wing. I don't know if you guys are familiar. It was "chicken wing. chicken wing." And I was like, "okay, this could be cool," Hanna said.

Ad

Trending

Hanna and Haley Cavinder at Dick's Sporting Goods event at Tampa. IG image via @cavindertwins

The Cavinder twins are brand ambassadors for DICK'S Sporting Goods, a popular retailer of sports gear and equipment. In February, the twins were named Team Captains for the brand's varsity team, an event that was organized to celebrate athletes and sports.

Ad

Meanwhile, the twins joined TikTok during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. They began posting videos for fun, with content that focused on synchronized dance moves, lip-syncing and basketball-related videos. Today, they have become successful influencers on the video-sharing platform, with over four million followers.

Hanna and Haley Cavinder are moving on from college basketball

Following the end of their college basketball careers, Hanna and Haley Cavinder expressed their readiness for the next step. The Cavinder twins ended the 2024-25 season after they failed to make it into the ACC Tournament and the 2025 NCAA Tournament with the Miami Hurricanes.

Ad

Now, the twins have set their sights on entrepreneurship and will devote more time to their fitness app, TWOgether, which allows them to connect with women and girls globally and help them reach their fitness goals.

"We love being busy," Haley Cavinder said per ESPN. "Name, image and likeness did set us up to be successful, but now afterward, those partnerships don't go away, the following doesn't go away. It's just, how can we continue it on, continue the Cavinders brand on with other passions?"

Hanna and Haley Cavinder were among the first student-athletes to sign NIL deals following a Supreme Court ruling that allows players to profit off their collegiate careers. The Cavinder twins signed lucrative deals with Boost Mobile, Dick's Sporting Goods, Under Armour, Champs Sports, Ghost nutrition and the WWE. Despite living separately after Hanna's reported breakup with Carson Beck and Haley's engagement to Jake Ferguson, the twins remain committed to growing the Cavinder twins brand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nonyelum Ossai Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.



Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here