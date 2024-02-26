WATCH: Michigan guard Dug McDaniels pushes Juwan Howard off the court as Wolverines' struggles continue following Purdue loss

Michigan is on an abysmal run this season, and coach Juwan Howard is not happy. Add to that, a questionable foul call on the Wolverines' Tarris Reed, and it sent Howard over the edge.

The 51-year-old was seen walking onto the floor to say something to officials. However, he was stopped in his tracks by sophomore guard Dug McDaniel, who held and pushed him back to the bench.

Despite the loss, Michigan can rest knowing that they gave their all in this game. The Wolverines grabbed a head start, pushing from the first whistle with a 22-15 lead. However, Purdue took over towards the end of the first half and gradually increased the gap.

Dug McDaniel led the Wolverines with 19 points, three rebounds, and six assists. Minari Burnett added 12 more points with Terrance Williams II putting up 11 points. With this win, the Boilermakers are inching closer to a second championship win. Meanwhile, the Wolverines grapple at the bottom of the conference table having 3-14 and the fifth straight loss.

Michigan fans fail to show up for the team

After the loss, the salt on the wound for the Wolverines was perhaps the lack of blue and maize in the stands. While this was an away game for Purdue, their fans completely took over the arena.

About half of the Crisler Center was filled with black-and-gold-wearing fans chanting and cheering for the visitors. Chants of "Whose house? Our house!" echoed throughout.

The players took note of this as forward Terrance Williams II shared later to the media:

"You know, just playing a game, we're going to play on the court, but it felt like Mackey Arena, straight up. We go on road trips, you know, their fanbase no matter what the record is, they will be all their fans and a little bit of Michigan fans. Today felt more like 75% Purdue fans, 25% Michigan."

Eight days earlier, when Michigan State visited Crisler, a similar situation was seen as fans wearing green made it seem like the Wolverines were playing an away game. The fans' loss of interest in the team is understandable as they have been enduring its worst season ever in a while.

But all of this has not deterred coach Howard, who shared:

"I know you've heard this line before, but it's real. We're going to keep competing or die trying. That's how we operate here at Michigan. ... There's a sense of pride, a sense of toughness, and a level of competitiveness we're going to display each and every game."

The current season has raised doubts about Juwan Howard's ability to take the Wolverines to the championship. While their 2023-24 season is doomed, it will be interesting to see how they revive themselves next year.