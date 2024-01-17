WATCH: Michigan’s legendary Fab Five share court for first time in 31 years during Wolverines' Ohio State matchup

Michigan Fab Five’s influence transcended sports. Their affinity for black socks and shoes, high-top fades, baggy shorts and hip-hop music made them cultural icons in college basketball. Not only did they have swag, but they were also a unit that played great basketball together.

However, since their last game for the Michigan Wolverines in 1993, they have gone separate ways. While a reunion has been long overdue, it hasn’t materialized due to feuds and scheduling conflicts. The wait is finally over, as all five were in Ann Arbor a day after Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Michigan welcomes back the Fab Five

There were no special programs or hanging of banners when all Fab Five members were at Crisler Center on Monday to watch the Wolverines take on their heated rivals, the Ohio State Buckeyes. Instead, the crowd gave them a standing ovation when the public address announcer recognized their presence.

In return, Chris Webber, Jalen Rose, Jimmy King and Ray Jackson waved back at the spectators to appreciate their gesture. The fifth member of Michigan’s 1991 men’s basketball recruiting class, Juwan Howard, is the team’s head coach since 2019.

Expand Tweet

Rose tweeted a photo of the five of them together with the caption:

“30 years later. We appreciate your love and continued support!!! Fab Five Forever!! HAIL”

Expand Tweet

It’s the first time they’ve been together since the 1993 national championship game when they lost to North Carolina. Webber left Michigan for the National Basketball Association after that season. Howard and Rose followed suit a year later, while King and Jackson played four years for the Wolverines.

They reached the national championship game twice as a complete unit, making history as the first team in the title game to have all-freshmen starters.

However, the university did not formally recognize those achievements after Webber was revealed to be a recipient of improper payments from a booster.

Jackson is the only member of this fabled starting five who didn’t play in the NBA. Meanwhile, Howard is the only one who won an NBA title. They’ve also had fights among themselves, especially when an ESPN documentary about them, "The Fab Five," premiered in 2011.

The Fab Five’s presence helped boost the current team’s morale

They have countless memories together on campus, especially on the basketball court. But 31 years after their final game together, they returned to motivate those who had inherited their position.

With the Fab Five watching, the Wolverines snapped a five-game losing streak by defeating Ohio State 73-65. Oliver Nkamhoua led the way with 20 points, while Terrence Williams II and Dug McDaniels contributed 18 and 15, respectively.

The victory improved Michigan’s record to 7-10. After which are challenging games against No. 14-ranked Illinois and No. 2-ranked Purdue.