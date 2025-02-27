WATCH: Michigan State's Tre Holloman leaves fans stunned with electrifying half court shot vs No. 16 Maryland

Michigan State Spartans secured a 58-55 victory over the No. 16 Maryland Terrapins away from home at the Xfinity Center College Park on Thursday. Tre Holloman put up an impressive show on the night.

The Spartans struggled in the first half of the game, losing 23-21, but recovered in the second half with 37-32 to claim a narrow victory.

The highlight of the game was Tre Holloman's half-court shot, which was shared on X by Green Bay coach Doug Gottlieb after the game, with the caption:

"College. Basketball."

In the video, the Spartans were on the front foot with the ball but lost it to the Terrapins after a failed basket. The host pressed forward, looking to end the game, but also missed their shot, giving possession to the visitors.

With the last attack from Michigan State, Tre Holloman shot from half-court in the last seconds to steal the win and save his team from playing overtime. The guard ended the game with nine points, three assists and two rebounds.

This season, he has substantially contributed to the Spartans' good run of form, averaging 8.8 points, 1.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists with a 37.9 FG%.

Tre Holloman helps Michigan maintain winning streak

The Michigan State Spartans maintained their winning streak with a win over the Maryland Terrapins, extending their run to four games.

They defeated the likes of the Illinois Fighting Illini, the No. 20 Purdue Boilermakers, the No. 15 Michigan Wolverines and the No. 16 Maryland Terrapins in their recent run, respectively.

Following the win, Tom Izzo's side remained at the top of the Big Ten Conference standings, boasting an overall record of 23-5 this season. They are also currently ranked in the eighth position in the 2025 AP rankings with a total of 1,055 points.

They now have just two games left to play this season, with their next game set to be against the No.11 Wisconsin Badgers on their home ground at the Breslin Center on Sunday night.

