Lisa Bluder and the Iowa Hawkeyes have reached the Final Four for the second consecutive season after defeating the LSU Tigers 94-87 in the Elite Eight to avenge last season's national title game loss. The Hawkeyes have been without Molly Davis for both the Big Ten Tournament and the NCAA Tournament, as the fifth-year senior suffered a right knee injury during the regular-season finale against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Davis was seen putting up shots during Iowa's open practice session on Thursday ahead of Friday's Final Four matchup with the UConn Huskies. While the footage seemed encouraging, Bluder approached her for a brief conversation, which ended with the guard wiping tears from her face.

"Molly Davis was taking shots in Iowa's open practice, but then Lisa Bluder walked over to chat with her. It didn't look like she shared good news with her, but I have not heard an update on her status."

While Davis has not been officially ruled out, Bluder did not sound confident about her status while speaking with the media on Tuesday, stating:

"I just hope for her sake that she can get into a game again. I don't know how effective she's going to be, but I just want her to have the right to be in an NCAA Tournament game for her fifth and final year." [h/t Hawk Central]

The fifth-year guard has started 27 of her 30 games played this season. She has averaged 6.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks in 24.3 minutes per game while shooting 53.9% from the field, 40.7% from three-point range and 85.7% from the free-throw line.

Lisa Bluder weighs in on Caitlin Clark's collegiate success

Caitlin Clark has established himself as one of the best women's college basketball players of all time. Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Lisa Bluder discussed her success during a recent appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, stating:

"Everybody when they're recruiting, 'oh, she's a great player'. Everybody knows she's a great player, right? Everybody knows that, but to me, it's like nobody can predict that somebody is going to become this good, and if they can say they predicted it, that's hogwash. That's not happening."

Clark has won a plethora of awards during her four-year collegiate career and is primed to be the top player off the board in the 2024 WNBA Draft. She has averaged 28.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field, 37.8% from three-point range and 85.9% from the free-throw line.

Clark will look to cap off a magnificent college career by leading the Hawkeyes to their first national title in program history.

